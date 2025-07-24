3 things India need to do right to dominate Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test ft. Ravindra Jadeja

Team India and England continued to jostle it out on Day 1 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23. After being sent into bat by England, the visitors reached 264-4 in 83 overs before bad light ended proceedings. As has been the case for the majority of the series, neither side ended the day with the upper hand.India got off to a solid start as their openers added 94 runs in 30 overs. KL Rahul (46) was looking good for a big score when he was caught at third slip off Chris Woakes' bowling. Yashasvi Jaiswal (58) hit an impressive half-century before becoming Liam Dawson's first Test victim in eight years.Indian captain Shubman Gill (12) looked out of sorts for a third innings in a row. He was sent back by his opposite number Ben Stokes, offering no shot to an incoming delivery. Sai Sudharsan (61*) justified his inclusion at No. 3 over Karun Nair with a defiant fifty. However, India suffered a major blow as Rishabh Pant (37*) was forced to retire hurt after suffering a nasty foot injury.At stumps on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, Ravindra Jadeja (19*) and Shardul Thakur (19*) were at the crease. On that note, let's take a look at three things India need to do right to dominate Day 2 of the Old Trafford Test.#1 Team India must not lose more than one wicket in the first sessionWith Pant highly unlikely to bat on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England, India are effectively five down for 264. The first session on Thursday in Manchester will thus be extremely significant. India cannot afford to lose more than one wicket as then England could run through the batting line-up.Jadeja and Thakur are India's overnight batters and the visitors would hope that they can bat for a majority of the first session. The former is in great form with the willow and would be looking to continue the same. Thakur did not have a good Test in Leeds. However, if he applies himself, he has the ability to make a decent contribution, something he has done in the past for India in tricky situations.If Jadeja and Thakur can combine to put together a significant partnership, India can harbor hopes of posting a challenging first innings total on the board. On the contrary, if England manage to strike early, they would be confident of restricting India to a below par total.#2 India's lower order needs to stick around like they did at Lord'sTeam India may have lost the third Test to England at Lord's by 22 runs. However, what was really heartening to see was the fact that they did not go down without a fight after having been reduced to 82-7. While Jadeja held up one end, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj aided him in two crucial partnerships.The visitors would expect something similar from the lower order on Day 2 in Manchester as well. Apart from Siraj and Bumrah, they also have debutant Anshul Kamboj, who has a half-century in first-class cricket to his name. Unlike the Lord's Test, though, where Bumrah and Siraj blocked and blocked, India would expect some runs as well from the lower order batters this time.#3 India must look to get at least a couple of England scalps before stumpsBatting first, India would hope to post a total of somewhere around 425-450. However, even if they manage to do that, their bowlers must ensure that they get at least a couple of wickets before stumps on Day 2 in Manchester.The last session of a day's play can often be instrumental in making or breaking a Test match. India were dominant at Lord's, but the four wickets they lost in the last session on Day 4 completely changed the complexion of the contest. Before that, India reduced England to 72-3 before stumps on Day 4 in Birmingham. They thus had enough time to bowl out England on Day 5 despite a lower order resistance.If India manage to knock over a couple of English batters early, they could put the middle order under pressure. Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes have all scored in the series, but they have not been at their consistent best. So, Team India can put England under pressure with a couple of early blows.