3 things to look forward to in the 1st IND vs SA Test

India are all set to embark on arguably their biggest challenge in the ongoing 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle as they face off against South Africa in a two-match series. The first Test will commence at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday, December 26.

In eight tries, India have never managed to win a Test series on South African soil. The last time they toured the Rainbow Nation, they got off to a good start by winning the first Test by 117 runs, but squandered the advantage with seven-wicket losses in the remaining two matches.

Many of India's players might be on their last South African tour, while both sides have some fresh faces in the mix. A Test series that involves a fabled home vs away storyline always promises entertainment, and the nature of pitches means that dull moments are few and far between.

Here are three things to look forward to in the first Test between India and South Africa.

#3 Dean Elgar will want to frustrate India once again

Dean Elgar is a gritty Test opener if there ever was one

Former South African captain Dean Elgar has announced that he will retire from international cricket at the end of the upcoming series against India.

The gritty opener frustrated the visitors to no end during the last edition of the Freedom Trophy, making 235 runs in six innings at an average of 47. While he missed many deliveries, he hung in there and stonewalled the Indian bowlers to finish as the second-highest run-scorer in the series.

Elgar is the leading run-scorer in South Africa's domestic four-day competition, hinting that he is in good form. He will be keen to sign off on a high, and how he fares will be something to keep a close eye on.

#2 India's new-look batting order have the chance to script history

Shreyas Iyer looks on: India v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 1

The last time India toured South Africa, they had KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order in the second Test. They were followed by Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Barring Rahul, who is expected to don the gloves and bat in the middle order this time, none of the other batters are likely to be in the mix. Only Ashwin is in the squad, and even he might not make the XI.

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are expected to form the top five, and all of them are at different stages of their respective careers. They are arguably better placed on paper than their South African counterparts and will welcome the tough challenge of an away tour in the Rainbow Nation with open arms.

It's also important to single out one name in particular...

#1 Can Virat Kohli extend his excellent Test record in South Africa?

Virat Kohli in action: 1st Betway WTC Test: South Africa v India - Day 1

Among all Indian batters to have played three or more Tests in South Africa, Virat Kohli has the highest batting average in the Rainbow Nation. He averages 51.35, a number that dwarfs that of even the great Sachin Tendulkar (46.44).

Kohli hasn't been seen in action since the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup and has hit an unprecedented peak in the latter half of his career. The 35-year-old clearly has a lot left in the tank and will want to pick up a Test average that has fallen considerably over the last three years.

Kohli will also hold the key in a rather inexperienced middle order, one that will also be without its biggest match-winner in Rishabh Pant. The former Indian skipper's performances will be watched keenly, given his superstar status and unmatched ability.

