3 things to look forward to in the 1st India vs England T20I ft. Mohammed Shami's return

India and England are all set to lock horns in five T20Is, with the first encounter to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22. Both teams come into the game in excellent form, having won four of their respective last five matches in the format.

There are plenty of exciting storylines heading into the series. While India have a few returning players and plenty of talent in their ranks, England have a fearsome pace attack and an explosive batting lineup. The backdrop of the Champions Trophy, albeit in a different format, adds another layer of intrigue.

India's squad for the T20I series against England: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).

On that note, here are three things to look forward to in the first T20I between India and England.

#3 Mohammed Shami returns to the fold

Mohammed Shami hasn't played an international game for India in over a year. The fast bowler has dealt with a number of injuries in the last few months and only recently returned to competitive cricket.

Shami has been picked as one of three pacers in the Champions Trophy, meaning that the selectors are confident of his fitness. While he got through his overs in the domestic white-ball competitions without too many problems, international cricket will certainly be a bigger challlenge.

Shami isn't getting any younger, and his return will be scrutinized on all fronts.

#2 Can Sanju Samson go from strength to strength?

Sanju Samson seems to have nailed down his spot as India's T20I opener. The keeper-batter has been in excellent form in the last few series, with a few big knocks showcasing his intent and execution.

However, Samson still hasn't established himself as a reliable international player. The signs are promising, but he still needs a series or two to truly put such discussions to bed. The England rubber will go a long way in that regard.

Samson, who recently missed the Vijay Hazare Trophy under controversial circumstances, will need to get used to the pace and aggression of Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton.

#1 The Eden Gardens pitch promises runs

If there's one thing certain at the Eden Gardens, it's runs. The venue's short boundaries and true batting surface have produced plenty of high scores in recent times, and another hitting exhibition is on the cards for the first T20I.

India and England are perfectly positioned to exploit this. While the hosts have a youthful batting lineup that bats in only one manner, England's big guns are all ready to fire.

Given the batting talent in the two teams' ranks, a run fest seems inevitable.

