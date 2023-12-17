3 things to look forward to in the 1st ODI between India and South Africa

It's perhaps a touch hard for some to get excited about the ODI format in the immediate aftermath of the grueling 2023 World Cup, but the ICC's scheduling has meant that there's a lot to anticipate in white-ball cricket.

India and South Africa fell in the knockouts of the World Cup, and their attention have now turned to the 2025 Champions Trophy. The 2024 T20 World Cup, which will feature many of the names currently in the ODI picture of both sides, is also on the horizon.

So despite the absence of much meaningful context in terms of the immediate future, as well as the teams being far from full strength, the India vs South Africa ODI series promises to be an entertaining, competitive affair.

Here are three things to look forward to in the first ODI between India and South Africa.

#3 Johannesburg will be bathed in pink on Sunday

South Africa v England - Third ODI

South Africa and their players have often turned up as the best versions of themselves when donning the pink jersey, which occasionally makes an appearance to bring about breast cancer awareness.

The first ODI against India, to be played in Johannesburg, will see the hosts turn out in pink once again, and that's an exciting proposition. AB de Villiers' sizzling 149 against the West Indies is just one of the myriad moments that stand out among the Proteas' exploits in pink.

Aside from that, it's always refreshing to see an international team try something different, especially when it's for a cause. The crowd will likely play along by turning out in large numbers, with a good portion of them repping the bright color.

#2 India could have an entirely new-look opening combination

B Sai Sudharsan could make his ODI debut in the series opener.

India are woefully short on opening options for the South Africa ODI series. While Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, their first-choice combination in the format, have been rested, others like Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal have presumably been overlooked with an eye on the Test rubber.

Moreover, reports have suggested that Ruturaj Gaikwad, who didn't play a part in the T20I series and is recovering from an illness, might not be available for the opening ODI. India might be forced to hand out two debuts at the top of the order in the form of B Sai Sudharsan and Rajat Patidar.

The other option for the Men in Blue is to promote one of the middle-order batters, possibly Sanju Samson, to the top. Irrespective of whether they opt for that route or not, they will have a new-look combination, one that will be in the spotlight.

#1 South Africa's first-choice ODI middle order will be up against India's spinners

Heinrich Klaasen in action, Australia v South Africa - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

India have only Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul from their 2023 World Cup squad, but South Africa can call upon a good bunch of names in the batting department.

This is especially true in the middle order, where Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and David Miller will feature. The quartet, who plundered runs at an excellent clip in the World Cup, will have a chance to light up Johannesburg with their pyrotechnics.

Kuldeep and Axar Patel are likely to be India's frontline spinners, and the South African middle-order's battle against them in the middle overs is something that is guaranteed to produce high-octane action. With the pitch at the Wanderers assisting turn in the final T20I, an even contest could be on the cards.

