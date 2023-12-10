3 things to look forward to in the 1st T20I between India and South Africa

India and South Africa were two teams that played an entertaining brand of cricket throughout the 2023 World Cup, although the trophy didn't settle in either side's hands.

The Men in Blue and the Proteas went hard with the bat, producing plenty of high-scoring contests that kept fans on the edge of their seats. And this time around, the T20I format is all set to produce more such contests, even though big names like Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock won't feature.

The first T20I will be played in Durban on Sunday, December 10. India's last assignment, the five-match rubber against Australia, played host to a plethora of memorable moments. Meanwhile, the Proteas will embark on their first international quest since the World Cup.

Here are three things to look forward to in the first T20I between India and South Africa.

#3 South Africa have plenty of exciting fresh faces in the side

Nandre Burger [right] could make his debut for South Africa

South Africa are expected to field a young side against India. Aiden Markram will be at the helm, with plenty of fresh faces promising hunger and youthful exuberance.

Matthew Breetzke is in line to open the batting, while Tristan Stubbs and Donovan Ferreira could be part of a power-packed middle order. In the bowling department, meanwhile, Nandre Burger, a highly rated left-arm fast bowler, could earn his maiden cap for the Proteas.

Under Markram, South Africa have the personnel to play a dynamic brand of cricket. They will also be decently well rested, with this being their first assignment after the World Cup.

#2 Mohammed Siraj will add beef to a struggling pace attack

Mohammed Siraj is one of the few pacers India have picked for the South Africa T20Is

India came out 4-1 winners against Australia, but their fast bowlers didn't cover themselves in glory.

Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar were the five pacers who were tried out in the last series, and none of them stamped their presence. While Prasidh, Arshdeep and Chahar were terribly expensive, Mukesh and Avesh couldn't provide regular breakthroughs.

One of India's frontline quicks will return for the South Africa assignment, with Mohammed Siraj all set to make his way into the playing XI. He didn't have the best World Cup campaign and will want to rebound in the shortest format, where he has been somewhat inconsistent.

Siraj is definitely an upgrade on the fast bowlers India fielded against Australia, and his return will need to be watched keenly.

#1 India's selection calls will give a clear picture of their T20 World Cup plans

Kuldeep Yadav will be locked in a battle with Ravi Bishnoi

Kuldeep Yadav or Ravi Bishnoi? Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ruturaj Gaikwad? Jitesh Sharma or Ishan Kishan? Arshdeep Singh or Deepak Chahar? Shreyas Iyer or Tilak Varma?

India have plenty of selection calls to make ahead of the first T20I against South Africa. The 2024 T20 World Cup is around six months away, and the Men in Blue don't have many international games remaining to finalize their ideal combination for the showpiece event.

Irrespective of the side they put out, India are bound to give a few deserving players the short end of the stick. Can they somehow mitigate their losses and field a balanced side over the course of the series? The opening encounter will definitely play a big role in that happening.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are hovering around the T20I side without much clarity regarding their futures, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the current players' performances against South Africa.

Get WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates & Latest News. Follow Sportskeeda for more News Around Cricket

Poll : Is Mohammed Siraj an upgrade on the pacers India fielded against Australia? Yes No 1 votes