3 things to look forward to in 2nd ENG vs SL 2024 Test ft. Return of Olly Stone to England's bowling line-up

England and Sri Lanka are set to square off in the second Test of the three-match series, beginning Thursday, August 29, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

The Three Lions will be looking to seal the series after a five-wicket victory in the first Test at Old Trafford, while Sri Lanka, despite the loss, showed significant resilience and will be keen to level the series.

England’s victory in the opening match marked their fourth consecutive win in the 2024 summer, following a clean sweep against the West Indies. However, the win in Manchester wasn’t as straightforward as many might have expected. England, known for their aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach, had to adopt a more conservative strategy to chase down a modest target of 205.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka did push the hosts to their limits, making it clear that they are up for the fight in this series.

Ahead of the all-important second Test, here are the three things to look forward to at Lord's when the two sides meet again.

3 things to look forward to in 2nd ENG vs SL 2024 Test

#3 Joe Root's steady influence and England’s batting strategy

Joe Root’s role in England's batting lineup cannot be understated. The former captain once again demonstrated his class and composure in the first Test with an unbeaten 62 that guided England to victory. Root’s ability to anchor the innings and absorb pressure has been a hallmark of his career, and with England possibly adopting a more measured approach after their experience at Old Trafford, his influence will be critical.

Root’s presence also allows other players like Jamie Smith, who played a vital role with a brisk 39 off 48 balls in the second innings, to bat with more freedom. Smith's contribution was a key factor in offsetting the absence of Ben Stokes.

As England head into the second Test, the team will be hoping for another strong showing from their middle order. The question remains whether England will continue with the cautious approach that secured their victory in Manchester or revert to the aggressive ‘Bazball’ style that has defined their recent success.

#2 Sri Lanka's quest to address batting inconsistencies

Sri Lanka's batting lineup has shown glimpses of brilliance, but consistency remains a challenge. In the first Test, Kamindu Mendis' century and Dinesh Chandimal’s resilient 79 in the second innings were standout performances. However, the visitors’ inability to capitalize on strong starts and the frequent collapses of their lower order proved costly.

As the series moves to Lord’s, all eyes will be on Sri Lanka’s top order, particularly the opening pair of Nishan Madushka and Dimuth Karunaratne. Their collective tally of just 33 runs across both innings at Old Trafford was a major disappointment, and if Sri Lanka are to challenge England at Lord’s, they need a solid foundation from their openers.

The middle order, featuring Mendis, Angelo Mathews, and Chandimal, will once again be crucial in stabilizing the innings, but they cannot afford to shoulder the burden alone.

Another interesting aspect will be whether Sri Lanka opt to promote Milan Rathnayake up the order after his impressive 72 batting at number nine in the first innings. Such a move could strengthen the middle order, but it also depends on how the team management assesses their other options.

#1 The return of Olly Stone to England's bowling line-up

One of the most significant changes heading into the second Test is the return of Olly Stone to England's playing XI. The Nottinghamshire pacer has been out of the Test arena for over three years, with his last appearance dating back to June 2021 against New Zealand. Stone's career has been marred by injuries, but his raw pace and ability to generate bounce make him a formidable force, especially on the seam-friendly surfaces in England.

Stone replaces Mark Wood, who was ruled out of the remainder of the series due to a thigh strain sustained during the first game. With Wood’s absence, England will be hoping Stone can fill the void and provide the necessary firepower.

With just three Tests under his belt, Stone will be eager to make an impact at the home of cricket.

