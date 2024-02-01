3 things to look forward to in the 2nd IND vs ENG Test

The five-match series between India and England got off to a gripping start in Hyderabad as the visitors won the opening contest by 28 runs. Another enticing encounter beckons, with the second Test all set to start on Friday, February 2 in Visakhapatnam.

Plenty of storylines have surrounded the second Test. England's approach has dominated headlines after the manner in which they dismanted the hosts in Hyderabad, and more of the same is expected.

India will be looking to get back in the win column, while their opponents will want to keep their dream run going. The way in which the series has progressed so far, it's safe to say that entertainment is guaranteed.

Here are three things to look forward to in the second Test between India and England.

#3 England's positivity and unorthodoxy were refreshing to watch in the 1st Test

Zak Crawley set the tone for England in both innings of the first Test

There were plenty of doubts over whether Bazball would be able to succeed in India, and some of those were emphatically answered in Hyderabad. The English batters stayed on the front foot throughout the contest, putting pressure on the home side's bowlers.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett batted positively at the top of the order, while Ollie Pope and the rest of the middle order chipped in as well. All of England's batters were more than willing to play unconventional shots to stay ahead of the game, and that made for gripping viewing.

Generally, sides that tour India crumble under the spin threat of the Indian side. But England are bold, positive and unorthodox, and this will be something to keep an eye on throughout the remainder of the series.

#2 India are all set to have at least one debut during the 2nd Test

Rajat Patidar made his international debut in South Africa recently

With KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli missing in the middle order, at least one debut is inevitable for India. And if the think tank are willing to drop either Shreyas Iyer or Shubman Gill, we could see two caps being handed out in Vizag.

Sarfaraz Khan has been added to the Test squad as cover for Rahul, while Rajat Patidar was announced as Kohli's replacement ahead of the opening game. Patidar recently made his international debut in South Africa and wasn't afraid to play his shots.

Sarfaraz, meanwhile, has been piling on runs for fun in domestic cricket, and it's beyond any reasonable doubt that he deserves a Test debut. If he features, how he fares will be a massive talking point.

#1 All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and his captaincy

Rohit Sharma is under fire for his pedestrian captaincy

As Ben Stokes was proactive and fearless with his captaincy in Hyderabad, Rohit Sharma seemed to wilt under the force of the English charge. The Indian skipper now finds himself under severe criticism for the manner in which he marshaled his troops during the first Test.

Rohit was often too happy to let the opposition batters take singles and could barely build any pressure at any stage of either innings. He didn't set attacking fields for most of the contest and didn't try anything out of the ordinary to counter the English batters' unconventional approach.

India are now without a win in three home Tests, and Rohit is in the eye of the storm. The 36-year-old is a player who always bounces back, and if he can be anywhere close to his best in Vizag, fans of the home team will be in for a treat.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App