3 things to look forward to in the 3rd IND vs AFG T20I

The fate of the series might already be decided, but there will be plenty on the line when India and Afghanistan lock horns in the third and final T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17.

The hosts' preparations for the 2024 T20 World Cup are in full swing, and while the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will heavily influence proceedings, T20Is are important too. The third T20I will be India's last encounter in the format ahead of the marquee ICC event, and much can be gleaned from how it transpires.

With so many storylines in all departments readily available, the match promises to be an entertaining one despite being inconsequential within the scope of the series. India and Afghanistan are dynamic sides, and the venue will also help matters.

Here are three things to look forward to in the third T20I between India and Afghanistan.

#3 Will India finally bat first?

Rohit Sharma surprisingly didn't elect to bat first in Indore

In the second T20I, Rohit Sharma drew the ire of Indian fans as he opted to chase after winning the toss. Batting second might have been the better option on the night, but there's no doubt that the hosts had more to gain by challenging themselves.

India's desire to secure bilateral trophies before taking risks has been heavily criticized of late. They have been scrutinized for making safe decisions that cost the side in the long run, such as not pushing their limits and focusing on short-term success instead.

In the third T20I, with the series already in the bag, Rohit will likely bat first if the coin favors him. And if that happens, seeing the power-packed Indian batting lineup go up against a quality bowling attack will be a treat. Moreover, how India perform while setting a total will also be in focus.

#2 Team selection will be in the spotlight for the hosts

Rinku Singh looks on: India v Australia - T20I Series: Game 3

Shubman Gill played the first T20I before being dropped for the second, as did Tilak Varma. While the duo are unlikely to feature in the final game of the series, there are a few names who have genuine cases to be picked.

Mukesh Kumar has bowled just six overs in the last two matches and wasn't used even at the death in the Indore T20I. Avesh Khan, whose white-ball form has experienced an upturn recently, is a candidate to replace him. Meanwhile, others like Sanju Samson and Kuldeep Yadav are also in contention.

The route India take will be interesting to see. Which players have their backing? Without press conferences and releases, the selectors have been coy about their thinking, but their in-game decisions will reveal enough to draw certain conclusions.

India have already sprung a couple of interesting selections so far, and this will be something to keep an eye on in the third T20I.

#1 Virat Kohli will return to the Chinnaswamy Stadium with a lot to prove

The World Cup trophy eluded Virat Kohli, but other honors are in sight

Virat Kohli will play a good chunk of his IPL 2024 campaign at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, but before that, he will get one last chance in blue colors. The superstar batter, who made his return to the format in the previous game, will be in the spotlight once again at his adopted home ground.

Kohli's intent was on full display in Indore. There has been talk regarding his strike rate and approach from all quarters, and he seems keen on silencing his critics even if he claims that he is isolated from external noise. Perhaps the team management has expressed to the 35-year-old that they need him to bat more aggressively upon his return.

The Bengaluru venue, which Kohli will know inside out, will play into his hands. He has an excellent chance to cap off his T20I comeback at one of his happy hunting grounds.

