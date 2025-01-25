3 things to look forward to in the 2nd India vs England T20I ft. Varun Chakaravarthy at Chepauk

The iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will play host to the second T20I between India and England, to be played on Saturday, January 25. The Men in Blue currently hold a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

India have been in excellent form in T20Is in the last two years or so. In the series opener at the Eden Gardens, they coasted to a comfortable seven-wicket victory after winning the toss and bowling first. The hosts will want to secure the rubber before experimenting with their combinations, if they haven't been doing that already.

India's squad for the T20I series against England: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).

Another exciting contest between two world-class teams is on the cards. On that note, here are three things to look forward to in the second T20I between India and England.

#3 Varun Chakaravarthy will return to Chepauk

Varun Chakaravarthy has been going from home ground to home ground in the series so far. After playing at the Eden Gardens, home of the Kolkata Knight Riders, he will move to the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where he has plied his trade in domestic cricket.

Since his comeback, Chakaravarthy has been one of the best T20 spinners in the world. He has proven to be hard to pick, with his high pace and ability to extract bounce working in his favor. The England batters will definitely be apprehensive about facing up to the Tamil Nadu spinner in Chennai.

Watching Chakaravarthy bowl will be one of the main attractions in the second India vs England T20I.

#2 Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are always box office

There are some reports suggesting that Abhishek Sharma might not recover in time for the second T20I after suffering an ankle sprain in training. But India will do their best to get the opener ready, given that they don't have any other like-for-like replacements in the squad.

If Abhishek turns up, watching him and Sanju Samson together will be a treat. The duo have been in excellent hitting form lately and have been consistently overcoming their weaknesses. With the powerplay being the most important phase of the game at Chepauk, Abhishek and Samson will go after the new ball.

Their battle against Jofra Archer, who looked deadly in Kolkata, is one of the most interesting storylines surrounding the second T20I.

#1 Will the real Suryakumar Yadav please stand up?

Suryakumar Yadav is obviously one of the world's best T20 batters, but he hasn't been at his absolute best in recent times. The maverick batter averaged under 27 in the previous calendar year, and his form has been a bit patchy at times.

Suryakumar, now the captain of the T20I side, will want to be at his absolute best going forward. He doesn't go too long without a big score, and his go-to shots could be effective in Chennai.

It'll be very interesting to see how SKY performs on Saturday.

