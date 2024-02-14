3 things to look forward to in the 3rd IND vs ENG Test

After a long break of 10 days, action in the five-match India-England Test series is all set to resume. The third Test will commence on Thursday, February 15, in Rajkot.

A few big names have been ruled out of the encounter. While Virat Kohli will play no part in the series, the hosts will also be without KL Rahul, who has failed to recover from the quad strain he suffered in the Hyderabad Test.

Nevertheless, an enthralling clash between two world-class sides is on the cards. The series has provided non-stop entertainment so far, and that isn't expected to change as it wears on.

Here are three things to look forward to in the third Test between India and England.

#3 How will England fare with two fast bowlers?

Mark Wood has returned to the England XI for the third Test

For the first time in the series, England will go in with two fast bowlers in their XI. Mark Wood was the lone seamer in the first Test, with Jimmy Anderson replacing him in the second. This time around, Anderson and Wood will play in tandem.

The surface in Rajkot is expected to be batting-friendly, so it's understandable that the visitors want some additional firepower in Wood to complement the relentlessly accurate Anderson. How the duo fare will be something to keep an eye on, especially if the ball starts reversing early.

In the recent past, India's middle order hasn't looked too convincing against pace. If Anderson and Wood can strike the right chords, the inexperience of the home side's batters could harm their team's cause.

#2 Sarfaraz Khan is all set to make his international debut

India are all set to hand out a maiden Test cap in Rajkot

Speaking of inexperience, India are all set to hand out a maiden international cap in Rajkot. Rahul's injury, along with Shreyas Iyer's exclusion, has opened the doors for Sarfaraz Khan to slot into the middle order at either No. 4 or No. 5.

Sarfaraz's first-class record needs no introduction, and he has been in excellent form for India A as well. The 26-year-old has waited a long time and worked his socks off for this moment over several years, and he will want to make it worthwhile.

Sarfaraz is a player who has always divided opinion, but there can be no questions asked about the merit of his inclusion in the Test side. Now, it's time for him to show that he belongs.

#1 Rajkot lad Ravindra Jadeja's return is on the cards, and so is R Ashwin's 500

Ravindra Jadeja has recovered from the hamstring injury that kept him out of the second Test

Initial reports suggested that Ravindra Jadeja's hamstring injury was quite serious, and there was speculation that he might recover only by the end of the series. However, the all-rounder, who missed the second Test, has made a quick comeback and is all set to take to the field in his hometown of Rajkot.

Jadeja will slot into the middle order and will need to score some big runs in the absence of the likes of Kohli and Rahul. Meanwhile, his left-arm spin, which was sorely missed in Visakhapatnam, will be one of India's biggest weapons alongside the off-spin of Ravichandran Ashwin, who is closing in on 500 Test wickets.

Ashwin and Jadeja are usually as deadly as they come at home, but they haven't stamped their authority on the series so far due to differing reasons. If the spin duo can find their bearings, England, who are usually unflappable, might be wondering what hit them.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App