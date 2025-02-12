3 things to look forward to in the 3rd India vs England ODI ft. Virat Kohli at Ahmedabad

The final ODI between India and England will be contested in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. The Men in Blue have already won the series by virtue of identical four-wicket wins in the first two matches in Nagpur and Cuttack respectively.

The white-ball series, including the preceding T20I rubber, has been an interesting watch so far. Both teams have had their moments, with India in particular producing several moments of brilliance to seal the deal. England, on their part, have tried to stay true to their aggressive methods even when they have failed.

India’s squad for the ODI series against England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Another enthralling contest between two of the best limited-overs teams in the world beckons on Wednesday. On that note, here are three things to look forward to in the third ODI between India and England.

#3 Virat Kohli will hope that Ahmedabad brings him back to form

Soon after the pandemic, Virat Kohli bossed an England series held in Ahmedabad. At the time, it seemed like the superstar batter was infallible in the 50-over format, with consistent displays even in his worst phases. And it must be said that even today, there isn't much evidence on his ODI record to suggest that he is past his best.

However, Kohli's performances in the other two international formats have left so much to be desired in recent times that it's hard to see him return to his lofty run-scoring ways even in ODIs. He has clear weaknesses in his game that oppositions are exploiting more frequently, and the hunger that once characterized his game has seemingly dimmed a bit.

Nevertheless, Kohli scoring runs in ODIs is a common phenomenon. He can generally notch up well-paced fifties in his sleep, and India will hope that he can churn out one of those knocks to calm their nerves ahead of the Champions Trophy.

#2 Arshdeep Singh's potential inclusion will be watched closely

India have played Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana as their two specialist pacers in the first two ODIs against England. That has been a surprise, with the side picking Arshdeep Singh ahead of Mohammed Siraj for the Champions Trophy and Rohit Sharma subsequently talking up the left-armer's skillset.

Arshdeep needs to get some game time in the 50-over format. While he is a talented bowler, he hasn't been able to find success on a regular basis in ODIs and is still a work in progess. The pacer is likely to be included in the side for the third ODI, and with Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the ICC event, he will need to step up.

Arshdeep's performance, and how he matches up against Phil Salt and Ben Duckett, could have a long-reaching impact. He will have all eyes on him.

#1 Can India finalize their Champions Trophy prep?

India have made some questionable decisions in recent times. Yashasvi Jaiswal was picked for the first ODI ahead of Shreyas Iyer before the latter was selected due to Kohli's knee injury. Mere days later, Jaiswal finds himself out of the CT squad.

Meanwhile, despite Bumrah's absence, Mohammed Siraj has been picked as a non-traveling reserve. Harshit Rana has been preferred instead, and while it's easy to see why India have gone down that route, the coaching staff have been heavily scrutinized for the haphazard patterns in their decision-making.

The pressure is mounting on Gautam Gambhir, and the Champions Trophy will prove decisive to his tenure as head coach. The third ODI against England will help the Men in Blue make some of the above decisions, apart from others like KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant and Varun Chakaravarthy's exact role in the XI.

With the big picture in mind, that could be the most important storyline from the third India vs England ODI.

