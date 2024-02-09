3 things to look forward to in AUS vs WI T20Is

After a rather one-sided ODI leg, Australia are set to host the West Indies for a three-match T20I series. The opening fixture will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday, February 9.

The upcoming series between the two sides is set to deliver an exhilarating display of cricketing talent and fierce competition. As both teams gear up for the 2024 T20 World Cup, the series will serve as a platform for players to solidify their positions.

The T20 World Cup 2024 will be hosted in the USA and the West Indies and will be played from June 2 to July 29.

With star players such as David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, and Nicholas Pooran in action, the series promises to deliver explosive batting, strategic bowling, and fierce competition.

Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to an enthralling contest as these two cricketing powerhouses collide in the shortest format.

On that very note, let's take a look at some of the prospects that will draw everyone's attention in the upcoming Australia vs West Indies T20I series.

#3 Presence of big T20 stars

David Warner and Glenn Maxwell together for Australia

While the ODI matches saw a slew of budding cricketers attempt to make their name, the T20Is will be packed with more household names. With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, all the big guns want to get some game time under their belt.

For Australia, they will be captained by Mitchell Marsh, who led the side to a 3-0 whitewash over South Africa last year. He will be aided by David Warner at the top of the order.

This will be Warner's first international assignment since his retirement from the other two formats. Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell will add even more strength to the batting group.

Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff will be spearheading the bowling attack alongside Spencer Johnson and Sean Abbott, who have been two of the best T20 bowlers in recent times.

The West Indies, meanwhile, have what may be their best squad available for this tour for the first time. Their top-order batters Johnson Charles, Brandon King, and Kyle Mayers missed out on the ODIs but will be available for selection in the T20I series.

Two huge X-factor players, Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell, will further boost the visitors, which will be led by Rovman Powell. Sherfane Rutherford has also joined the squad, returning from the ILT20 league.

West Indies' bowling group, meanwhile, comprises Akeal Hossein, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, and Oshane Thomas.

#2 World Cup preparations

New Zealand v Australia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final 2021

The forthcoming three-match T20I series holds significant importance as both teams are in the final stages of preparing for the T20 World Cup.

Players from both sides will be looking to solidify their positions in the World Cup squads through strong performances in this series. While the conditions in Australia will be far different from where the marquee ICC tournament will be played, competing in as many matches does instill confidence within the team.

Since the last T20 World Cup (2022), Australia have played eight T20Is, including five games against India with their second-string squad just after the ODI World Cup 2023.

However, after the three T20Is against the West Indies, the Aussies will travel to New Zealand for three more T20Is, giving themselves enough opportunities to prepare.

As for the West Indies, this might be their last assignment before hosting the T20 World Cup. However, their white-ball head coach, Darren Sammy, is hopeful of securing at least one series before the tournament.

Windies, however, will still be confident enough, as they have given a great account of themselves, winning all their previous three T20I series. They upstaged South Africa away from home before beating India (3-2) and England (3-2). All three of these series were played in 2023.

Hence, the games between Australia and the West Indies serve as a crucial opportunity for the teams to assess their strengths and identify the best combinations before the T20 World Cup.

#1 Can expect thrilling encounters

West Indies v England - 5th T20I

With the West Indies being a dominant force in T20 cricket and Australia's strong track record at home, the series is anticipated to be closely contested.

West Indies' blitz, coupled with their status as two-time champions, sets the stage for an intense battle against the 2021 T20 winners.

Australia and the West Indies have locked horns across six T20I bilateral series, with the former winning two and the latter clinching three of them. One two-match series in 2012 was ended in a 1-1 draw.

The current competition for spots within the final squad will add an extra layer of intensity to the matches, as each player strives to make a compelling case for their inclusion in their respective sides.

Apart from this, the Windies will enter the series after a disappointing ODI showing. They'll be hungry to prove their T20 dominance and silence critics.

Conversely, the hosts, having lost their last T20 series against India, will be seeking redemption. This desperate hunger from both sides guarantees a high-octane series packed with passion and intensity.

