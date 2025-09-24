3 things to look forward to in India's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash vs Bangladesh ft. Sanju Samson's form

India are all set to continue their 2025 Asia Cup campaign on Wednesday, September 24. The Men in Blue will face off against Bangladesh in their second match of the Super 4 stage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India have undoubtedly been the team to watch out for in the competition thus far, having amassed an unbeaten streak. Suryakumar Yadav and company have played an entertaining brand of cricket so far, and there are plenty of storylines to keep an eye on as the business end of the tournament approaches.

India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Bangladesh's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin.

On that note, here are three things to look forward to in Match 16 of the 2025 Asia Cup between India and Bangladesh.

#3 Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah need a statement performance

India v United Arab Emirates - Asia Cup - Source: Getty

Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy have had contrasting tournaments so far. While the former has been off color, conceding well over 40 runs without taking a wicket in the last game, the latter has bowled well without much to show for in the wickets column.

Bumrah and Varun will have similar objectives on Wednesday - to generate an appreciable wicket return against an opposition they will be favored against. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has claimed that the ace spearhead won't be rested against Bangladesh, and a win should take India on the cusp of a spot in the final.

Watching India's two star bowlers operate - sometimes in tandem - is always a treat.

#2 Sanju Samson might welcome a contest against Bangladesh

Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty

The last time Sanju Samson faced Bangladesh, he took many steps towards establishing himself as one of India's frontline openers in the T20I format. Nearly a year on, though, the keeper-batter finds himself in a bit of trouble.

Samson has appeared terribly scratchy in the 2025 Asia Cup so far, despite a Player of the Match to his name. Even in the Indian Premier League, the Rajasthan Royals skipper struggled with form and fitness.

If Rishad Hossain features for the Tigers, Samson will welcome the prospect of taking him on like he did last year. Even otherwise, the veteran batter desperately needs a score.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav has looked out of sorts in recent times

India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty

The usually fluent Suryakumar Yadav isn't at his best either. After demoting himself to No. 11 against Oman and failing against Pakistan, the Indian skipper will want to make the most of the Bangladesh bowling attack and return to prime form.

Suryakumar had a prolific campaign earlier this year in the Indian Premier League, but it's arguable that he wasn't at his best even then. With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, India will want their most important batter to hit his straps. And whether he'll be able to do that against Bangladesh is definitely something to watch out for.

