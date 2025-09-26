3 things to look forward to in India's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash vs Sri Lanka ft. Jitesh Sharma's return

India's final match in the Super 4 stage of the 2025 Asia Cup will see them face off against Sri Lanka on Friday, September 26. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which is becoming tougher to bat on by the day, will host the contest.

India have already booked their berth in the final of the competition, while Sri Lanka were the first team to be eliminated. Nevertheless, both teams have a number of causes to play for, and an interesting contest between bat and ball beckons.

India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Sri Lanka's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage.

On that note, here are three things to look forward to in Match 18 of the 2025 Asia Cup between India and Sri Lanka.

#3 India will probably rest their key bowlers

India v United Arab Emirates - Asia Cup - Source: Getty

Earlier in the competition, against Oman, India rested Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah. Now, without anything to play for in that department, the Men in Blue could go down the same route.

Bumrah could be sacrificed along with either Varun or Kuldeep Yadav, making way for Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana to return to the fray. We could also see Suryakumar Yadav toss the ball to part-time options like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube.

How these bowlers fare will certainly be something to keep an eye on. With the pitch slowing down, they might end up being more effective than expected.

#2 Sanju Samson vs Jitesh Sharma, or Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma

Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty

Sanju Samson hasn't had a great tournament so far, having looked out of sorts despite crossing the half-century mark once and fetching the Player of the Match award for that knock. In the previous game, he was penciled in at No. 8 and wasn't required with the bat.

Samson is a quality player, but India don't seem to have the right position available for him. Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma are the only two players in the squad who haven't featured yet, and the Men in Blue might consider giving the latter a chance to make his international comeback.

India might either drop Samson to play Jitesh or field the duo in tandem. Either way, it's become something close to a straight shoot-out between the wicket-keeping duo. And who comes out on top on Friday could dictate a great deal about the future of the side.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma need runs

India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty

Sri Lanka have used their spinners well in the 2025 Asia Cup. Wanindu Hasaranga has been one of the bowlers of the tournament so far, while Maheesh Theekshana has been decent as well.

India's middle order, especially Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma, have struggled against spin. Suryakumar, meanwhile, hasn't been anywhere close to his fluent best, although his failings have largely been limited to the quicker bowlers.

With the competition coming to an end and India's build-up towards the next edition of the T20 World Cup intensifying, all three batters desperately need runs. And how they take on Hasaranga and Theekshana through the middle overs will be something to keep an eye on.

