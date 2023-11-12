3 things the Netherlands need to do right to beat India in the 2023 World Cup clash

The Netherlands have made a statement on behalf of all the associate nations with a spirited 2023 ODI World Cup campaign. While they are destined for a 10th-placed finish, they picked up two wins against South Africa and Bangladesh while also chipping in with some other memorable performances.

Scott Edwards and company have one final challenge to conclude their campaign - a clash against the high-flying Team India. The Men in Blue have decimated opponents left, right, and center and have sealed their progress into the knockout stages as the top-ranked team, but will be on the lookout to continue their unbeaten run.

India and the Netherlands have only faced each other twice in ODIs, with both meetings coming in the World Cup. The Dutch made their presence felt in both those matches, but it was the Men in Blue who walked away with the win in the end.

The upcoming contest proves to be an excellent opportunity for the Netherlands players to leave one final mark on the competition, and leave with their heads held high.

Even though a win for the Dutch is a long shot, cricket is quite unpredictable, with the ongoing World Cup edition proving the same.

On that note, let us take a look at three things the Netherlands need to do right to beat India in the 2023 World Cup clash.

#1 Capitalize on having nothing to lose

While the statement of having nothing to lose in general does not concur with the Netherlands side as of now, since they are still in contention to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

However, considering the occasion and the opposition, as well as the fact that they have over-achieved in the tournament compared to general expectations, leads to the fact that they can play fearless cricket as if nothing to lose.

Furthermore, it is actually India, who have more to lose than the Netherlands in this upcoming contest despite having secured the top spot. A loss right before the knockouts to an underdog side will be more than enough to send the nation into meltdown. Every delivery will be analyzed and every decision will be scrutinized and - not an ideal setting for the team to head into one of their biggest matches in recent times.

The Netherlands have played over the course of the tournament with a 'nothing to lose' mentality and it has given them something to remember.

#2 Do not let Indian pacers walk over yet again

Dealing with the clockwork-like functioning Indian pacers is easier said than done, but the Netherlands batters will have to find a way to deal against the new ball to have any chance of rattling India.

To make matters worse, the top order facing the pace troika of Mohammed Shami-Jasprit Bumrah-Mohammed Siraj could not be more out of form. Vikramjit Singh was dropped due to a lack of runs, and his replacement - veteran Wesley Barresi - has not been much of an upgrade. Opening batter Max O'Dowd has also been equally struggling but scored a solid 42 in the team's loss against Afghanistan recently.

Team India have wreaked havoc with the ball under the lights in their last three matches. They have bowled out the likes of England, Sri Lanka and South Africa for 129, 55 and 83. As a result, if the Dutch top order cannot ward off or withstand the new ball threat, wickets will fall like nine pins.

#3 Take on the spinners

The Netherlands have a relatively better chance of dealing with the spinners once they survive the new ball onslaught. While the threat posed by Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, or even Ravichandran Ashwin is not to be taken lightly, they can take lessons from their spin disaster against Afghanistan in Lucknow.

Furthermore, skipper Scott Edwards has been exceptional against spin bowling over the course of the tournament, using the sweep shot to good effect. His matchup against the spinners will be crucial apart from the one pitting the top order against the seamers.

The Netherlands batters can also use the short boundaries at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to their advantage, and not allow the spinners to find their rhythm. The power-hitting from Bas de Leede and the strike rotation of Sybrand Engelbrecht will also be key against the spinner.

Will Scott Edwards and company trouble India in the final league stage match of the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.