3 things New Zealand need to do right to beat India in their 2023 World Cup semifinal clash

New Zealand will look to use the "underdog" tag to their advantage when they face off against India in the first semifinal of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.

The Black Caps barely managed to secure a spot in the final four, edging out Pakistan on net run rate. They started the tournament well, but losses to all teams placed above them in the standings didn't help their cause.

New Zealand are used to entering high-octane clashes as the less favored team, but this time around, they are gearing up for a test unlike any other. The Men in Blue romped to nine wins in the league stage, and only a perfect performance from the Kiwis will be enough to upstage a team with practically no weaknesses.

Here are three things New Zealand need to do right to beat India in their 2023 World Cup semifinal clash.

#3 New Zealand can't let Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja settle

India's spin duo have been extremely consistent in the 2023 World Cup

This is something New Zealand will know all too well, having tried to implement the same in the group-stage meeting between the two sides. They can't afford to change their strategy this time around, with the Indian fast bowlers being lethal all-phase weapons.

Kuldeep has had only one indifferent outing in the 2023 World Cup thus far, and that was against New Zealand. Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra tried to take him on, with the former striking a few big blows down the ground to unsettle the left-arm wrist-spinner.

While Kuldeep found his bearings in the second half of his spell, Mitchell's early attack on the Indian skipper was the primary force behind New Zealand reaching a defendable total. Without the insurance of a genuine sixth bowling option, India might be in trouble in the middle overs if their spinners don't keep things tight.

#2 The Kiwi openers might have no choice but to be positive

Devon Conway is due a big score

This might be the only way out for New Zealand, who are faced with the unenviable task of countering Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami in the first powerplay.

While Bumrah has been miserly at worst and wicket-taking at best, Siraj is deadly on his day and can get the ball to talk under the lights. Shami, India's most prolific bowler in World Cup history, needs no introduction either.

So how will Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra get through the powerplay unscathed? The only possible option might be to hit their way out of trouble and try to find the boundary regularly, forcing Rohit to resort to his spinners earlier than he'd want to.

The Netherlands, led by Colin Ackermann, tried to implement this tactic and found a few boundaries. New Zealand also have stroke-makers in the top four and might be able to take it one step further.

#1 Trent Boult and Co. need to let the Wankhede pitch do its thing

Trent Boult hasn't been at his best in India

Rohit Sharma is bound to lead an attacking Indian batting approach in the powerplay. The Kiwi fast bowlers will do well to not go wicket-hunting and try to cramp the Indian skipper for room.

Trent Boult did walk away with the Player of the Match award in New Zealand's last round-robin game against Sri Lanka, but he hasn't been at his deadly best with the new ball. Tim Southee, meanwhile, has missed a good chunk of the 2023 World Cup with injury.

Instead of trying too hard to provide breakthroughs, Boult and Southee need to understand their current shortcomings and let the Wankhede pitch, which often helps seamers, do the work. All they need to do is hit the right areas and not go searching for swing if it isn't there, similar to the way Bumrah has operated this tournament.

Rohit will come out swinging, and Boult needn't be thrown off by that. We've already seen several bowlers mess up their plans while bowling to the destructive opener, even world-class ones like Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Poll : Should Conway and Ravindra take the attack to Bumrah, Siraj and Shami? Yes No 0 votes