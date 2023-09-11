3 things Pakistan need to do to defeat India on reserve day of Asia Cup 2023

Persistent rain forced the Asia Cup Super Four clash between India and Pakistan to move into the reserve day. The game will continue as a full 50-over contest on Monday, with India resuming their innings at 147 for two after 24.1 overs.

India made a promising start to the match, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill both notching up half-centuries as the duo raced along to add 121 runs for the first wicket at a run-rate of over six. While Shaheen Shah Afridi struggled in his initial spell, Naseem Shah was immaculate but was very unfortunate at the opposite end.

Pakistan did make a comeback as they sent back both the openers in consecutive overs, but Virat Kohli and KL Rahul steadied the ship when the rain intervened.

Here we take a look at three things Pakistan needs to do to defeat India on reserve day of Asia Cup 2023:

#3 Strike within the first half hour

Shaheen Afridi eventually got rid of Shubman Gill

Shaheen Afridi was taken down by Shubman Gill on Sunday and he had to be taken out of the attack in the Super 4 encounter of Asia Cup. However, he returned and accounted for the Indian opener with a slower delivery, but he needs to hit his stride and find his swing and momentum early on Monday.

There will be moisture on the surface and cloud cover – conditions that will be apt for Afridi to find his range. Naseem Shah was excellent with his line and lengths on Sunday and he has troubled KL Rahul in the past with his in-ducker. Pakistan need to strike early on the reserve day and get into the middle order as soon as possible.

#2 Shadab Khan holds the key

Shadab was erratic in his first couple of overs

Shadab Khan was taken to the cleaners by Rohit Sharma in the first couple of overs. There were short deliveries, full tosses and erratic lines that were punished by the Indian captain. However, Babar persisted with Shadab and the leggie dismissed Rohit Sharma with a lobbed up delivery.

He still has four overs up his sleeve, and he needs to find his control from the word go. Pakistan have four seamers for this match and Shadab is the lone spinner in the side. He will have to string together dot deliveries even if he is not able to pick up wickets.

#1 Importance of top order

Babar Azam is in good form in Asia Cup

If India do not collapse, they are well on course to score in excess of 280 runs in their alloted 50 overs in this Super 4 clash in the Asia Cup. This will then put a lot of focus on Pakistan batting – their top order has been quite consistent in the recent past, but their task will be cut out against a well-rested Indian bowling attack.

Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, and Babar Azam have to set the perfect platform and the likes of Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed will have to step up for them to chase what looks like a stiff target on the horizon. Fakhar has not been in good form in the Asia Cup so far, but he generally hits his stride against India and Pakistan would hope their left-hander finds his range.