3 things Rohit Sharma has achieved in ODI cricket that Virat Kohli hasn't yet achieved

Sai Siddhharth
21 Oct 2019, 15:05 IST

Rohit and Kohli are two of India's most successful batsmen of the modern era

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the greatest ODI batsman of the modern era. The batting gladiator has torn apart bowling attacks across the world with disdain, marching towards the record books like a monarch.

The Indian skipper is the second highest century maker in ODI cricket (43) after the iconic Sachin Tendulkar (49), and is the fastest to the coveted 10,000-run mark in ODIs as well. He is also touted as the only man who has any realistic chance of going past Tendulkar’s big ticket records in ODI cricket.

On the other hand, if there is one man who has set the stage on fire alongside Kohli in the last five years in ODI cricket, it has to be Rohit Sharma. Ever since he started opening the batting for India in ODIs, Rohit has taken his batting to a whole new orbit. Several bowling attacks have faced the brunt of the firepower of Rohit and the mastery of Kohli at the top of the order.

In this article, let us look at three things Rohit has already achieved in ODI cricket that Kohli has not achieved yet.

#3 Double hundred in ODI cricket

Rohit Sharma is the only batsman to score three double hundreds in ODI cricket

No batsman in the history of ODI cricket has scored more than one double hundred, and Rohit has scored three of them.

In 2013, he scored his first double hundred when he struck a sparkling 209 against Australia in Bengaluru. That innings paved the way for the hosts to crush the opposition by 153 runs.

Rohit scored his second double hundred a year later, when he smashed a whopping 264 against Sri Lanka. That remains the highest individual score in ODI cricket.

Rohit’s third double hundred came in the year 2017 when he again walloped the Sri Lankan bowling attack in Punjab.

On the other hand, Kohli has not yet managed to score a double hundred in ODI cricket. The closest Kohli came to the landmark was when he hit a stunning 183 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup in the year 2012.

