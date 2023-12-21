3 things South Africa must do to beat India in the 3rd ODI

South Africa and India will lock horns in the third and final ODI of the series at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday, with the scoreline level at 1-1. Series deciders in bilateral affairs are often unparalleled when it comes to attracting attention, and it comes at a desperate time when it is fighting a losing battle against franchise cricket.

The Proteas and India have had their highs and lows in the series so far and will be looking to close out on a high before the Test series begins on December 26. The focus of the three-match affair has primarily been bench strength for both teams, and the fringe players have stepped up to make a case for themselves in the future.

The likes of Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh have been handed valuable opportunities, and the same goes for Proteas' Nandre Burger and Tony de Zorzi.

On that note, let us take a look at three things South Africa must do to beat India in the third ODI.

#1 Put pressure on Team India's shaky middle order

The visitors put in a disappointing batting performance in the second ODI, and skipper KL Rahul lamented over the fact that batters failed to convert their start.

India had the platform laid by Sai Sudharsan and Rahul himself, but the middle-order batters like Tilak Varma, debutant Rinku Singh, and Sanju Samson fared poorly.

If South Africa can once again subdue the fragile Indian middle order like last time around, then the Men in Blue will be in trouble, especially with the long tail. It is to be noted that India were bowled out with 22 balls to spare and the collapse in the middle resulted in Kuldeep Yadav walking out to bat at No. 8 in the 37th over itself.

With Shreyas Iyer released from the squad to prepare for the Test series. Barring a potential debut for Rajat Patidar, there is not much room for Team India to tweak their batting unit from the last contest.

South Africa struck six times in the middle overs, with four different bowlers being among the wickets during the phase and it was arguably the foundation for their series-levelling win.

#2 Play with an unchanged playing XI

South Africa's decision to revert to four pacers and one spinner combination by dropping Keshav Maharaj and Andile Phehlukwayo worked wonders as it was exactly what the conditions demanded. With a similar surface on offer for the series finale, the Proteas should consider sticking with the same combination.

Beuran Hendricks and Lizaad Williams, who came into the playing XI for the second ODI, bowled beautifully. The Indian batters struggled to cope with the spongy bounce as well as the movement off the surface.

However, as an afterthought, they can consider bringing in Andile Phehlukwayo back into the playing XI because of his superior record at the venue. The all-rounder is the leading wicket-taker in ODIs at Boland Park with 10 wickets to his name in five matches at an economy rate of 5.03.

#3 Weather the early storm

South Africa were blown away by the Indian pacers in the series opener, bundling out for a paltry 115 at the Wanderers. In the second ODI, with a target in sight, the opening batters took their time and settled in gradually, and it resulted in a comfortable eight-wicket in.

The Indian pace trio of Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, and Avesh Khan have enjoyed the conditions, and the South African batters need to respect them initially since the wickets are also tricky. The series has been a low-scoring one, and the finale is also expected to go along the same lines, with Boland Park sporting an average score of 250 in ODIs.

With South Africa having a formidable middle order in Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and David Miller, the top order can afford to take their time against the new ball and provide a platform.

The openers' solid partnership in the second ODI played a big part in their comfortable run chase, While similar circumstances may not arise in the series finale, South Africa can trust their approach of gradually accelerating, going against the modern-day approach of going hard from the word go.

Who will win the series between India and South Africa? Let us know what you think.

