3 things South Africa need to do to dominate Day 2 of 2nd SA vs IND 2024 Test

It's only been one day, but the second Test between India and South Africa is hurtling towards a result. 23 wickets fell on the opening day, and it's arguable that the visitors have a slight edge at the moment.

South Africa were bowled out for 55 after electing to bat, with Mohammed Siraj coming up with a masterful six-wicket haul. The Proteas then rolled over their opponents for 153 as the last six wickets fell for zero runs.

At Stumps on Day 1, South Africa trail by 36 runs with seven wickets in hand. What should their ideal approach be on the second day if they are to secure a series win?

Here are three things South Africa need to do to dominate Day 2 of the 2nd IND vs SA Test.

#3 Aiden Markram needs to get stuck in...again

Aiden Markram put up a fight in the third session of Day 1: South Africa v India - 2nd Test

South Africa's batters crumbled without much of a fight in the first innings, with David Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne being the only two to enter double figures. In the second essay, though, one man refused to go down easily.

Aiden Markram has always had the stomach for a fight, and he made his intentions clear in the final session with a thumping drive off Jasprit Bumrah to get going. The opening batter weathered the storm to survive 51 balls and get through to Stumps unbeaten.

Markram will hold the key for the hosts on Day 2. He will need to start from scratch again, and it's safe to say that he'll never be "set" out in the middle. But the 29-year-old's shot-making ability and resolve will be key weapons for South Africa, whose middle order is clearly undercooked.

Speaking of shot-making ability...

#2 South Africa can't let India's bowlers, particularly Jasprit Bumrah, settle

Jasprit Bumrah has picked up seven wickets in the series so far

Surviving on the Cape Town pitch isn't an easy task. No matter how good a batter's defensive technique is, a ball with their name on it will arrive at some point. And recent history suggests that it'll arrive sooner rather than later.

The best course of action is to attack and throw the bowlers off their lengths. Markram adopted that strategy in the final session of Day 1, and the batters who had the most success for India, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, did too.

Despite being behind by 36 runs, South Africa will need to play an aggressive brand of cricket early on Day 2. They could look to target Bumrah, who is the focal point of the Indian attack. If Bumrah goes for runs, Rohit could be left searching for answers, with Prasidh Krishna struggling to hit the right lengths so far.

#1 Dean Elgar needs to open the bowling with Nandre Burger

Nandre Burger celebrates: South Africa v India - 2nd Test

Nandre Burger is playing only his second Test, but he has been South Africa's second-biggest threat after Kagiso Rabada. Strangely, though, the left-armer wasn't given the new ball ahead of Lungi Ngidi in India's innings.

If things go to plan for South Africa and they manage to secure a sizeable lead to keep themselves in the game, they must attack India's openers with Rabada and Burger. Ngidi did break the game open with a three-wicket over, but he looked clearly short of rhythm during most of his spell.

In the second innings of the first Test, Dean Elgar tossed the new ball to Burger after going with Jansen in the first essay. The same needs to happen this time around, too - assuming, of course, that the Proteas have runs to play with.

