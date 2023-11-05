3 things South Africa need to do right to beat India in their 2023 World Cup clash

Pakistan's superb win over New Zealand on Saturday, November 4, meant that South Africa, who are currently placed second in the points table, qualified for the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup.

The Proteas have six wins from seven matches at the best net run rate in the competition. They've played an excellent brand of cricket so far, and their only defeat to date was a shock one at the hands of the Netherlands.

South Africa know a thing or two about beating high-profile teams, having already registered wins over England, Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand. However, they will know that India are a different kettle of fish altogether and that they will need to be at their absolute best to come away with two points.

Here are three things South Africa need to do right to beat India in their 2023 World Cup clash.

#3 Quinton de Kock will need to be aggressive against India's new-ball bowlers

India will want to see the back Quinton de Kock early

India's new-ball bowlers are in scintillating form right now. While Jasprit Bumrah has had an excellent tournament so far, Mohammed Shami has picked up an incredible 14 wickets since entering the playing XI.

To make matters worse for South Africa, Mohammed Siraj, who had previously looked off-color, joined the party with a terrific spell against Sri Lanka. The fast bowler provided three breakthroughs in his first seven balls to dismantle the Lankan top order and reach his peak.

At the other end will be Quinton de Kock, who is the leading run-getter in the 2023 World Cup. With four tons to his name, the South African opener has been in red-hot form, and he will need to replicate the same against India's deadly seamers.

De Kock has to be aggressive and can't let the likes of Bumrah and Siraj find their rhythm. Putting them off their game early could be the best way to ensure that India don't hit their straps early in their bowling innings.

#2 Keshav Maharaj might need some support in the spin department

India aren't always happy to face left-arm spinners

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has already hinted at playing two spinners for the India clash. Tabraiz Shamsi, who picked up a four-wicket haul against Pakistan, is the obvious choice to replace one of the specialist fast bowlers, presumably Lungi Ngidi.

This is something the Proteas might need to do against India, who enjoy pace on the ball. Having a left-arm spinner, a style of bowler the hosts have sometimes struggled to deal with, will help Bavuma. Keshav Maharaj has been especially economical and has the skills to keep the opposition batters on a leash.

Shamsi, too, could have a big role to play if he is picked. He has dismissed Shreyas Iyer, who is arguably India's best player of spin in the middle order, a few times before. While his overall ODI numbers against the Men in Blue aren't great, he will add an X-factor to the attack.

#1 Marco Jansen needs to keep things simple against the Indian openers

Marco Jansen has been deadly in the powerplay

Maharaj and Shamsi won't be the only major weapons South Africa have with the ball. Marco Jansen, whose powerplay exploits have been a massive contributing factor to the Proteas' rise in the points table, is another man who will ask some serious questions of the Indian batters.

Jansen needs to keep things simple against the openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. While the Indian skipper is fresh off being completely bamboozled by a left-arm pacer, the latter has had some problems against the incoming ball and hasn't been at his relentless best.

Jansen needs to pitch the ball up and let natural variation do its thing. Even if Rohit and Gill look to take the attack to him, the young all-rounder needs to hold his nerve and look to provide a couple of match-defining breakthroughs with the new ball.

Poll : Is playing attacking cricket the best way to counter Bumrah, Shami and Siraj? Yes No 0 votes