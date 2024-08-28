3 things Sri Lanka need to do right to bounce back in the 2nd ENG vs SL 2024 Test

England beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the first Test of the ongoing three-match series at Old Trafford in Manchester to take a 1-0 lead. Sri Lanka were lacklustre on the field and allowed the hosts to run away with the match even though their seam bowlers made good use of the conditions and pushed the English batters onto the backfoot.

In the second Test, which is slated to start on Thursday, August 29, at Lord's, the Lankans will be keen on putting up an improved showing. They will be determined to not concede the series in the second match itself.

In this listicle, we take a look at three things that Sri Lanka need to do right in the Lord's Test:

#1 Adjust well to the slope at Lord's

Lord's, which is the home of cricket, is famous for its slope from the north end to the south end of the ground. This has played a small part in many results over the years. Sri Lanka will need to adapt well to it.

The Lankans have never won a Test at Lord's, and this should drive them when they walk out onto the field on Thursday. They need to be sharp and adjust to the conditions as quickly as possible.

If they are able to adjust to the conditions - which are likely to be overcast - and play to their strengths, Sri Lanka can challenge the hosts the way they did in Manchester last week.

#2 Keep an eye on England's run rate

Sri Lanka also need to keep an eye on England's run rate and ensure it does not go out of control. England's openers are known to get them off to quick starts and most batters who follow are likely to maintain the momentum. This is the premise on which the 'Bazball' approach is built.

Sri Lanka suffered by not keeping a check on England's high run rate in the first Test in Manchester, and they need to improve their showing considerably at Lord's.

#3 Show energy on the field

One of the reasons why England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith was able to capitalize on Day 3 of the first Test in Manchester was the lack of energy or positivity shown by the Lankans on the field.

Even when the youngster was nearing his century, the visitors appeared to be ambling around with no real intent in the field. There was no imagination from their leadership either.

This has to change considerably if they intend to compete with the English in the third Test. The visitors have to be on top of their game right from ball one and not allow the hosts to walk all over them.

