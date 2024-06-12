3 things USA can do to defeat India in 2024 T20 World Cup clash

The United States of America (USA) cricket team are all set to play their most high-profile contest in their history in a few hours. If a win over Pakistan recently catapulted them into the limelight and brought their nation to notice, a similar feat against the Men in Blue can do them a world of good.

The notorious surface at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York is all set to host its final contest in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The conditions will be under the spotlight yet again, bringing the bowlers from both sides into the contest.

It marks the first time that the two nations will be facing each other in international cricket. Given USA's rise in cricket, it most certainly is not going to be their last either. Furthermore, the winner of the upcoming clash will be

Trending

On that note, let us take a look at three things the USA can do to defeat India in the 2024 T20 World Cup clash.

#1 Netravalkar and Ali Khan have to maximize the powerplay with the ball

Team India put up 50 runs in the powerplay against Pakistan, and the USA cannot afford to allow them to score that many in these conditions. Not possessing the overall prowess of the Pakistani attack, the USA have to rely on smart bowling than sheer pace or intimidation.

Saurabh Netravalkar has to be impactful across both ends of the innings. He has proven to be a smart bowler, and the USA will need him to outthink the Indian batters. A potential match-up against Rohit Sharma awaits him straightaway, and his angles and variations will come into play against India's explosive lower middle-order.

Nosthush Kenjige bowled a couple of overs in the powerplay against Pakistan and delivered, and he would love to have a go at Virat Kohli with the new ball. However, it remains to be seen whether the skipper trusts the matchup or the conditions.

Pace has yielded results on the New York surface, and the USA have played their first two matches in Dallas. Keeping that in mind, Ali Khan with his slingy action might be a better choice for the new ball along with Netravalkar.

The USA also have a renewed Rishabh Pant at No.3 to deal with even if they manage to strike early and get a big fish out of the two.

#2 Aaron Jones against Indian spinners holds the key

The right-handed middle-order batter is a dynamite player against spin. His onslaught against spinners brought the USA back from the dead in the opening match against Canada, and he even took on Shadab Khan in the win over Pakistan.

Indian spinners have collectively bowled only six overs in the World Cup so far, and they are likely to be in the shadows of the pacers yet again. However, even those couple of overs by the spinners in the middle overs when Aaron Jones operates could prove to be crucial.

He has a penchant for slogging the ball on the leg side, but it might prove to be a tall ask against Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, with their extra bounce and accuracy respectively. Albeit a mini contest of sorts, the winner of it will certainly help his team in a huge way.

#3 Monank Patel has to bat deep

Monank Patel's presence at the crease was a huge assurance during the run chase against Pakistan. The general expectation ahead of the clash was that Pakistan's four-pronged attack would run through the inexperienced batting unit.

However, the USA skipper stood tall, and occupancy until the 15th over proved to be one of the reasons why Pakistan could not get in the game. They ended up picking up only three wickets, and could not get momentum that bowling sides usually do by putting pressure on new batters.

Monank Patel has to do something of the sort this time around, and it will be a tall task yet again. From one four-pronged seam attack, the opening batter has another one set in-store. A very calm batter at the crease, he is the candidate that has to absorb all of the pressure early on, and then hope to build on the start, if everything goes well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback