3 things to watch out for in Australia vs West Indies ODIs

It's very rare that World Cup champions don't find themselves as the clear favorites in a series, that too at home, but that's how the Australia vs West Indies ODI series has been shaping up.

Both sides are missing some big names for a variety of reasons. The series thus looms as a mouthwatering contest between two sides with contrasting approaches.

While Australia have the 2025 Champions Trophy in sight to prepare for the next World Cup cycle, the West Indies, who failed to qualify for the Champions Trophy, would look to strengthen themselves starting from this series.

The West Indies ODI set-up, which beat England last year, would be eager to stamp their winning momentum against the world champions after their heroics in the Test series.

In this article, we will look at some of the prospects that will draw everyone's attention in the upcoming Australia vs West Indies ODI series.

Here are the three talking points in the Australia vs West Indies ODI series to watch out for:

#3 Post-Warner era for Australia

With veteran opener David Warner hanging up his boots, Australia will look out for various permutations and combinations for balance in the side. They will try out players in the top order in the Australia vs West Indies series.

It would be a huge task for the Australian selectors to fill David Warner's shoes. Pic: Getty Images

With Josh Inglis making his mark in T20s as the opener, he might be the front-runner to partner Travis Head in the top order.

Australia might also try out promoting Cameron Green to make way for another all-round option in the lower order.

#2 Australia roping in youngsters for various roles

The Australian selectors have decided to rest Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood for the Australia vs West Indies ODI series.

This move not only allowed them to maintain the workload of senior players but also enabled them to try out young players for different roles.

In the absence of their first-choice bowling attack, Australia are set to field one of their most inexperienced attacks in quite some time, with Lance Morris and Xavier Bartlett in all likelihood getting debut caps.

All eyes will be on the Australian youngsters. Pic: Getty Images

Australia will also look to develop some lower middle-order batting depth in ODI cricket, which is a key part of the selectors planning for this series. All-rounder Will Sutherland, hard-hitting all-rounders Matt Short and Aaron Hardie, are set to play in their first ODIs on home soil.

#1 West Indies will look to plug in their gaps

The West Indies, after missing the 2023 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy, would look to continue their momentum after an enthralling 2-1 ODI series win against England at home last year.

West Indies will be itching for redemption under Shai Hope. Pic: Getty Images

Given that qualification for 2027 will likely be based on world rankings, the Shai Hope-led West Indies would be relieved of the match-by-match pressure of the ODI Super League.

They will look to try out Kevam Hodge in the middle order along with Justin Greaves. They will also look to improve on one of the recurrent Achilles heels - balance bowling attack for all phases.

With Gudakesh Motie doing exceedingly well for them, West Indies will hope for their pacers to step up against rookie Australian batters in the Australia vs West Indies ODI series.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App