×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Things we learnt from Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Feature
468   //    26 Dec 2018, 14:56 IST

Australia v India - 3rd Test: Day 1
Australia v India - 3rd Test: Day 1

The most celebrated Test match of the calendar year got underway at the colossal Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday, 26 December. Courtesy their victory at Perth, Australia had neutralised India’s early initiative. With the series level at 1-1, both teams had everything to play for at the MCG.

India won the toss and chose to bat, hence giving their rookie pair of Vihari and Agarwal first use of the wicket. While the former looked circumspect and eventually perished with the score reading 40, the latter went on to notch a fifty on debut.

After Agarwal’s dismissal on the stroke of tea, Australia sniffed an opportunity as they hadn’t let the Indian batsmen run away with the game. However, they were unable to prize out the reliable duo of Pujara and Kohli

The Indians ended the day on 215-2. While the visitors didn’t really allow too many sniffs to the Aussie bowlers, they weren’t able to score freely as well. Thus, the game is tantalisingly poised heading into the second day.

Through this article, we would look at three things that we learnt from the action on Day 1 and what implications it might have moving forward.

#3 Cummins proves his worth again

Cummins was a bright spot in an otherwise dull day for Australia
Cummins was a bright spot in an otherwise dull day for Australia

India started off the day confidently with their openers keeping Starc and Hazlewood at bay for the first hour. The pitch looked unthreatening with only the odd ball causing the batsmen problems. Yet, when Cummins entered the fray, it was a different ball game altogether.

Cummins was introduced into the attack and he immediately extracted pace and bounce of a seemingly dull pitch. He hit Vihari with a bouncer and the batsman never looked comfortable after the blow.

The pressure exerted by Cummins eventually led to Vihari getting into an awkward mess in the 19th over. The right-hander seemingly lost sight of a back of a length delivery and nervously hanged his bat to protect himself. The ball took the glove and landed safely in Finch’s palm.

Advertisement

Later in the day, with the game under India’s grasp, he got the better of Agarwal to hand Australia a possible lifeline.

The pitch was unresponsive for the majority of the day. Yet, whenever Cummins came on to bowl, he got some purchase out if it. Australia had to toil long and hard and wickets were hard to come by. However, Cummins underlined his credentials by popping up with the only wickets of the day.

On a day when Starc and Hazlewood failed to make an impact, Cummins yet again proved his worth.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Mayank Agarwal Melbourne Cricket Ground Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket
Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
3 Players who could open for India in the Boxing Day Test...
RELATED STORY
3 Things we learnt from day 1 at Adelaide
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Twitter reacts as India end...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 changes India need to make...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Previewing the 3rd Test in...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 probable changes for India...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: India have selected the...
RELATED STORY
India v Australia 2018-19: India's possible eleven for...
RELATED STORY
India v Australia 2018-19: What makes Hardik Pandya not a...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 3rd Test: 3 Steps to Success for...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | 11:30 PM
IND 215/2 (89.0 ov)
AUS
Day 1 | Stumps: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us