3 times a bowler took 4 wickets in 4 balls in international cricket

10 Sep 2019

Lasith Malinga

Cricket is often considered a batsman’s game, as the rules favor them more than the bowlers. But we have still witnessed some great bowling performances throughout the history of the sport; bowlers have created a name for themselves with their heroics on the field.

Some players inscribe their name in history by achieving records that stand for years to come. A hat-trick is one such rare feat in cricket, which every bowler hopes to achieve at least once in their international cricket career.

Taking 3 wickets off 3 consecutive balls is no easy task as it has happened only 100 times over 130 years - 48 times in ODIs, 44 times in Tests and 8 times in T20Is.

Of those already rare instances, some bowlers went an even rarer step further by picking 4 wickets off 4 consecutive deliveries. Here is a look at those three instances:

#3 Lasith Malinga vs South Africa, 2007

Lasith Malinga during the 2007 World Cup game against South Africa

Known for his unique bowling action and deadly yorkers, Lasith Malinga became the first person in cricket history to achieve this rare feat.

In the 2007 World Cup Super-8 game, Sri Lanka posted a below-average total of 209 runs on the board against South Africa. The Proteas were well on course to achieving the target until 44th over, with Jacques Kallis being the backbone of the chase.

Malinga then bowled a memorable spell which pushed the Proteas into a state of turmoil. He dismissed Shaun Pollock and Andrew Hall off the final 2 deliveries of the 45th over, and then returned to dismiss the dangerous Kallis and Makaya Nitini in the first 2 deliveries of the 47th over, thus picking 4 wickets off 4 deliveries.

Despite Malinga's heroics, South Africa edged past Sri Lanka to win the match by one wicket. Malinga finished with figures of 9.2-0-54-4.

