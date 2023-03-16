3 times Australian players played street cricket 

Street cricket is extremely famous in India and for many kids, this is where their love for the game develops. Perhaps the biggest reason for the same is that street cricket is extremely accessible. All people need is a bat, a ball and any space in the neighborhood. A makeshift wicket comes up and the game is ready to roll.

It is an extremely inclusive game where people of all ages, genders, and skill levels can join the band and start playing. It is as much about socializing as it is about the actual game. Hence, when overseas players come to India, they love the experience of playing with the locals on the street.

We take a look at three Australian players who have played and enjoyed street cricket:

#3 Brett Lee

Brett Lee is very famous in India

Cricket legends Brian Lara and Brett Lee have always enjoyed lovely relations with India and Indian cricket. Both these players have been part of the IPL panel over the years and back in 2019, they faced each other in a game of street cricket along with local fans in Mumbai.

Lee posted the video with the captain:

“A impromptu game of Gully Cricket in Mumbai with my good mate @bcl375400. Lee vs Lara, 2 over clash. Had to bowl my two favourite deliveries. Bouncer to Lara followed up by the Yorker to some poor bloke on the other team. Good crowd to cheer on the great West Indian! Brian Lara. #hehasstillgotit”.

The fast bowler posted another video where he can be seen nailing an inch-perfect yorker that smashed into the stumps.

#2 Steve Waugh

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh

Back in 1994, Australia toured Pakistan for a full-fledged tour when the times were pretty normal. As has been the norm in Pakistan, there were plenty of runs, high scores and hard work for the bowlers.

The Test series started on October 15, 1994, in Karachi, with the first Test being drawn. The second Test, played in Faisalabad from October 28 to November 1, was won by Australia by an innings and 54 runs. The third and final Test, played in Rawalpindi from November 5 to 9, was won by Pakistan by 74 runs.

In between all the action, Australian cricketers Shane Warne, Damien Fleming and Steve Waugh snuck out to play street cricket with kids in Lahore.

#1 David Warner

David Warner is extremely popular in India

David Warner, the Australian opening batter, played street cricket with his fans in Mumbai as he is in town for the first ODI match between India and Australia. The left-hander, who had to return to Australia with an injury after the first two Tests, has made a comeback for the ODI series.

Warner, who is extremely popular in India, played street cricket while in Mumbai. He joined kids on the street and shared the video on his Instagram handle with the caption:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra



What a lovely character David Warner is! David Warner playing cricket with kids in Mumbai.What a lovely character David Warner is! David Warner playing cricket with kids in Mumbai. What a lovely character David Warner is! ❤️ https://t.co/Z4OPYt5Oaa

"Found a quiet street to have a hit."

