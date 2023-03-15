[Watch] Australia opener David Warner plays street cricket with fans in Mumbai

Australian opening batter David Warner recently played street cricket with his fans in Mumbai, the host to the 1st ODI between India and Australia. The veteran batter is back in the country to participate in the 3-match ODI series against India.

Warner played the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series but missed out on the remaining games due to an injury issue. After regaining his match fitness, the southpaw has joined the Australian ODI squad in Mumbai.

Warner, who is very popular among Indian fans, went on to indulge himself in street cricket to have fun with his local fans in Mumbai. He gave a glimpse of it by sharing a reel on his official Instagram handle. He captioned it:

Found a quiet street to have a hit 👌😂

Pat Cummins set to miss ODI series vs India; David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh recover from injuries and make a comeback

Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss the upcoming 3-match ODI series against India. He returned home after playing the first two matches due to a family emergency. He then missed the remaining Test matches as his mother passed away. Steve Smith will lead the ODI side in his absence.

As quoted by cricket.com.au, Australia coach McDonald said:

"Pat won’t be coming back, he’s still taking care of what’s happened back home. Our thoughts are with Pat and his family as they go through that grieving process. We've got a couple conversations around the balance of the team we want to play, we've gone in with a structure with eight batters to bat a little bit deeper, we've tried that."

"So there'll be a mix of combinations as we lead into the World Cup. There are a lot of allrounders picked in the squad and can they all play in the one team. So we've got to answer a few of those questions."

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Alex Carey (wk), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

