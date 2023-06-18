3 times Ben Stokes changed a Test match with his bowling 

Ben Stokes made a crucial impact with the ball as he trapped Australian stalwart Steve Smith lbw to put the tourists under pressure on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday.

This came amid concerns about his knee and criticism regarding his lack of contribution with the ball in recent times. Steve Smith's dismissal left Australia reeling at 67/3 in response to England's first innings score of 393/8.

It took a gritty century from Usman Khawaja, along with some useful contributions from Travis Head, Cameron Green, and Alex Carey, to bring Australia back into the contest.

The match is still in the balance, but the England captain finding his rhythm with the ball comes as a huge boost for the hosts as it lifts the pressure from the rest of the bowling unit.

On that note, let's take a look three instances when Ben Stokes made a significant impact on a match with his bowling.

3 times Ben Stokes changed the match with his bowling

#3. 3/39 against South Africa, Kennington Oval, London, 2022

It was not a traditional pitch at Kennington Oval, where the ball would grip a little with a little bit of swing for the pacers, but one with a decent covering of grass that the seamers were getting more than enough assistance from.

South Africa's batsmen never looked settled on the surface and were skittled out for a mere 118 runs in the first innings, with Ollie Robinson picking up a fifer.

However, the Proteas fought back well, bundling out the hosts for 158 in reply.

In the second innings, the South African openers were timing the ball well and reached a half-century stand to give their side a good start before Ben Stokes took over the proceedings.

He tempted Sarel Erwee into the drive with a pitched-up delivery that had a little bit of movement, resulting in a simple catch to Joe Root in slips.

This wicket opened the floodgates for England as they hunted as a pack and bowled out South Africa for just 169 runs. The hosts then chased down the target of 130 runs with nine wickets to spare and won the three-match series 2-1.

Ben Stokes finished with figures of 3/36 in the second innings.

#2. 6/36 against Australia, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 2015

Stuart Broad was at his best in the fourth Test of the 2015 Ashes series, returning figures of 8/15 in the first innings to help bowl out Australia for a paltry 60 runs.

This spell overshadowed the efforts of Ben Stokes in the second innings, where, in response to England's 391, Australia were feeling confident with Chris Rogers and David Warner.

This partnership could have brought Australia back into the contest if Stokes had not started his magic with the ball.

He started bowling three-quarter-seam and wobbly-seam deliveries, which were very difficult for the batsmen in those conditions as they couldn't tell which one was going to leave them or which one would straighten up.

This created enough doubt in the minds of Australian batsmen, with Chris Rogers and Shaun Marsh edging it to the slips.

He then trapped Peter Neville lbw with an in-angling yorker. He finished with 6/36, ensuring Australia got all out for 253 runs.

#1. 6/22 against West Indies, Lord's, London, 2017

What better place to register your best bowling figures in Test cricket than Lord's, the iconic home of cricket?

James Anderson dismissed Kraigg Braithwaite and Kyle Hope early in a rain-hit first session of the match, with Shai Hope and Kieron Powell batting well post-Lunch to stitch a 50-run stand.

With enough juice for the pacers on the pitch, English skipper Joe Root threw the ball to Ben Stokes.

What happened next was absolute carnage. He first caught Powell off his own bowling in the follow-through, then dismissed Roston Chase with a peach, angling in from outside off and straightening up to hit the top of off stump.

Suddenly, the West Indies, from a fair position of 78/2, found themselves bundled out for just 105 runs, with Ben Stokes picking up 6/22, his best figures in Test cricket so far.

Poll : 0 votes