3 times bowlers had no answer to a Jos Buttler blitz

Jos Buttler showed just why he's one of the most devastating match-winners in world cricket today as his efforts helped Manchester Originals defeat Southern Brave in the Eliminator of The Men's Hundred at The Oval, London on Saturday.

Chasing a mammoth 197, Buttler turbocharged the Originals with a 46-ball 82 that helped his team ace the highest successful chase in the history of the competition.

It all began with a partnership of 83 off just 32 deliveries in the company of Phil Salt, who butchered a 17-ball 47 of his own. The Originals were also helped by cameos from Max Holden and Laurie Evans as they got home with four deliveries to spare, setting up a summit clash with the Oval Invicibles at Lord's on Sunday.

It was just another example of how bowlers truly can't do much when Buttler's on song. A magnificent display of hitting saw him orchestrate an incredible chase - something that he has done multiple times in the past.

On the back of his exploits on Sunday, here's a look at three other instances where bowlers simply had no answer to a blitz from England's current white-ball captain.

#1 80* off 49 vs India, T20 World Cup 2022

The second semifinal of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 pitted England up against India at the Adelaide Oval, with a spot in the final against Pakistan awaiting. A superb bowling performance saw England keep India down to 168/6 despite a late blitz from Hardik Pandya.

Skipper Buttler and Alex Hales walked out to open the innings and pretty much killed the chase in the powerplay. Both batters made India's total look way below par in what was a ridiculously effortless display of ball-striking.

None of the Indian bowlers had a clue as to how to stop them as they both notched up their half-centuries.

A chanceless chase was wrapped up in 16 overs with Hales unbeaten on 86 and walking away with the Player of the Match honors. Buttler was equally brilliant though and he sealed the deal by lofting Mohammed Shami over long on to power his team into the final, which they also won.

It was one of those days when Buttler was in brutal touch with the bat, rendering the bowlers incredibly clueless.

#2 71* off 32 vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021

The one match Australia lost in the T20 World Cup 2021 saw them run into a red-hot England side in Dubai. Having lost the toss, their top order was blown away by Chris Woakes and Chris Jordan with skipper Aaron Finch laboring to a 49-ball 44.

Australia had a paltry 125 to defend and despite everything they tried, they were blown away by a Buttler storm. Mitchell Starc was taken to the cleaners and despite Ashton Agar's economical spell, there was nothing the rest of his colleagues could do.

Even Adam Zampa had no answer as Buttler razed down a 25-ball half-century. It was a sight to behold with his unbeaten 71 studded with five maximums that tested the cameramen's observation skills given how high he hoisted them.

England coasted home with 50 deliveries to spare as they handed the old enemy an absolute drubbing.

#3 150 off 77 vs West Indies, 2019

The five-match ODI series between West Indies and England in the Caribbean in 2019 was a run-fest of some kind. The fourth ODI at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George's, Grenada, saw the two teams enter with the series level at 1-1.

The visitors were asked to bat first and Jonny Bairstow combined with Hales to wallop a 100-run partnership inside 14 overs. Buttler walked out with over 24 overs to go and the score reading 165/3. The intent was clear though - he and captain Eoin Morgan were not going to back away.

A roaring performance saw the wicket-keeper batter blast 150 off 77 deliveries as he stitched together a 204-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Morgan. Jason Holder and Oshane Thomas bore a major brunt of the onslaught and were carted all around the park with Buttler clearing the fence 12 times, apart from pocketing 13 boundaries.

It was an innings that reiterated his credentials as a bona fide match-winner in modern-day white-ball cricket. England won the contest by 29 runs having amassed 418/6 with the West Indies fighting hard thanks to Chris Gayle's 162.

