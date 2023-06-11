3 times Cheteshwar Pujara threw away a good start in a Test innings

Team India's most dependable Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara played an uncharacteristic ramp shot on 27 to leave them tottering at 93-3 on Day 4 of the WTC final against Australia at the Oval.

Chasing a daunting total of 444 for victory, India were off to the ideal start at 92-1 before losing skipper Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession.

Despite the minor hiccup, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane steadied the ship to finish the day strongly on 164-3, needing a further 280 runs on Day 5 for victory.

Pujara boasts an impressive Test record, averaging 43.60 in 103 matches with 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries. Renowned for being stoic and defiant, Pujara has rarely thrown away good starts, evidenced by the batter being dismissed between 20 and 40 on only 32 occasions in 176 innings.

Cheteshwar Pujara has often been a thorn in the Australian side, playing vital roles in India's series victories Down Under in 2018/19 and 2020/21. Overall, the 35-year-old from Rajkot boasts a sensational record against the Aussies, scoring over 2000 runs at an average of 49.38 with five centuries in 25 Tests.

Despite his impressive numbers, here's a look at three times Cheteshwar Pujara threw away a good start in a Test innings.

# 1. 26 vs. South Africa, Cape Town, 2018

2018 was supposedly the defining year for the Indian Test team as they were set to play a series in South Africa, England, and Australia.

India had established itself as the number-one ranked Test Team for a couple of years under the leadership of Virat Kohli. However, with questions still being asked about India's ability to win away from home, they embarked on the journey to prove their skeptics wrong.

Kickstarting the year with a three-Test series in South Africa, India were off to a tremendous start in the first Test at Cape Town, reducing the hosts to 12-3 in their first innings.

However, the Proteas recovered, as the middle and lower order battled valiantly, to post a healthy 286 on a tough Newlands pitch.

In reply, India lost their first wicket on 16, which brought Cheteshwar Pujara to the crease. Kohli's men sunk further into trouble at 27-3 but were hopeful that their most technically sound batter would bail them out of the hole.

Despite looking solid and moving to 26 from 92 balls, the 35-year-old had a momentary lapse in concentration, leading to his untimely dismissal.

The right-hander had a needless waft away from his body at a delivery from Vernon Philander and was caught by Faf du Plessis at second slip to leave India in dire straits at 76-5.

India could never recover that position as they were bundled out for only 209 in their first innings and eventually lost the Test by 72 runs. They also subsequently tasted defeat in the series by a scoreline of 2-1 despite starting each Test on a positive note.

# 2. 37 vs. England, Oval, 2018

After the series defeat in South Africa, India endured another testing tour of England. They were trailing 1-3 in the five-Test series, entering the final Test at the Oval.

Looking to salvage their hurt pride, India bowled out England for 332 in the first innings of the final Test. In reply, they lost opener Shikhar Dhawan in the second over with only six runs on the board.

Following Dhawan's dismissal, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara added 64 for the second wicket, setting the ideal platform for Team India to post a big first-innings total.

However, just as India were inching ahead in the game, KL Rahul was dismissed and was followed soon by the wicket of Pujara on 37.

The 35-year-old pushed away from his body and fell to an outswinger to James Anderson, sinking India into deep trouble at 101-3.

Despite displaying grit throughout the rest of the game, they eventually fell by 118 runs and lost the series 1-4.

# 3. 24 vs. Australia, Perth, 2018

Team India were determined to put their series defeats in the Tests at England and South Africa behind them as they travelled to Australia for a four-Test series.

After winning a thriller in the first Test at Adelaide that saw Cheteshwar Pujara score a match-winning 123 and 71, India were brimming with confidence while entering the second Test at Perth.

However, things went south for the visitors as they were reduced to 8-2 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 326.

Pujara and Kohli then began the recovery by adding 74 runs for the third wicket before the former threw away his excellent start with a strangle down the leg side to be caught behind off the bowling of Mitchell Starc.

Pujara's dismissal on 24 led to India being dismissed for 283 as the hosts never looked back, winning by a mammoth 146 runs to level the series at one apiece.

Although Pujara failed to convert his excellent start, the right-hander tormented the Aussies the rest of the way, posting 521 runs in the four matches at an average of 74.43 with three centuries. His performances led India to a famous 2-1 series win in Australia, earning Pujara the Player of the Series award.

Poll : 0 votes