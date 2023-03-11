Cricket is not just a game; it's an emotion to which people are extremely attached, especially in a country like India. We have seen fights between players emerge on the cricket field plenty of times, which can happen in the heat of the moment.

These days, though, social media has given a platform for a lot of fights and quarrels between fans, pundits, and even players.

Here, we look at three instances where a commentator was criticized on social media.

3 times a cricket commentator was criticized on social media

#1 Simon Doull

During a commentary stint in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, Simon Doull criticized Pakistani skipper Babar Azam for playing defensively towards the back end of an innings instead of taking the attacking route. Doull indirectly accused Azam of playing for his century rather than for the team's cause.

“The last little while, that [hitting singles] is all that has been happening rather than looking for boundaries still, when you’ve got so much firepower to come,” he said. “Hundreds are great, stats are brilliant, but it still must be team first.”

Following his comments, Doull received a lot of hate and abuse from Babar Azam's fans who were not pleased with the former New Zealand player's. One particular fan used derogatory language and even went on to abuse Doull's family members.

#2 Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra once took to Twitter to express his views on why MS Dhoni might not be considered for the ICC T20 World Cup in 2020. However, his views did not go down well with fans, who came hard at him and abused him and his family. Chopra had to leave the micro-blogging site for a while to stay away from the negativity.

“For a few days, I had to close down my social media. People have abused me. And they abused the kids too. Forgive me, please, and what’s happened".

#3 Harsha Bhogle

Harsha Bhogle, one of the most loved and respected broadcasters in cricket, has also copped a lot of flak and abuse for his views on certain topics. Bhogle once criticized Rahul Tewatia for playing a poor innings during an IPL game.

"Tewatia is losing his team the game," Bhogle said on air. However, the all-rounder turned it around and won the game for his team.

Unfortunately, for Bhogle, he received a lot of abuse for criticizing Tewatia even though it was quite valid at the exact moment when he did so.

