3 times a cricketer sent shockwaves around the world with his retirement announcement 

On August 15 in 2020, MS Dhoni shocked the world when he took to social media to announce his retirement from international cricket. A few minutes after his announcement, Dhoni's close friend and left-handed batter Suresh Raina also decided to draw the curtains on his international career.

The two stalwarts undoubtedly contributed massively to Team India's success for over a decade-and-a-half. Dhoni, in particular, led the nation to glory at the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Raina was also part of the last two triumphs.

As the cricketing world remembered Dhoni and Raina on their third retirement anniversary, we take a look at three cricketers who sent shockwaves around the world with their retirement news.

#3 Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes is about to comeback from his ODI retirement [Getty Images]

Ben Stokes made headlines for multiple reasons in 2022. While he replaced Joe Root as England's skipper in Tests, he also shook the entire world by deciding to give up on ODIs.

Stokes developed into one of the best all-around players to ever play the game. He has proven to be a true match-winner across all formats owing to his amazing ability to influence events on the field, both with the bat and ball.

He decided to retire from the 50-over format, citing an unsustainable work schedule and his eagerness to focus on Test cricket.

However, as recent reports suggest, the 32-year-old is likely to make a U-turn from his decision as England are desperate to have his services in this year's ODI World Cup, which will be held in India in October and November.

#2 Start Broad

Stuart Broad retired last month [Getty Images]

The most recent addition on this list, Stuart Broad stunned the world after he decided to hang up his boots following the recently concluded Ashes 2023.

An out-and-out champion bowler who bagged 604 wickets in Tests, Broad made his international debut back in 2006. Since then, he featured in 344 games for England across formats, claiming a total of 847 international scalps.

Broad fittingly claimed the last two wickets in his last Test at the Kennington Oval, where England recorded a 49-run victory to level the five-match series at 2-2. He also ended the series as his side's highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets at an average of 28.41.

#1 Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly - One of India's greatest captains [Getty Images]

Barely one year after making his comeback to the Indian team after the Greg Chappell fiasco, which led to his ouster from the set-up back in 2005, Sourav Ganguly announced to the cricketing world prior to the 2008 Border Gavaskar Trophy, in a pre-series conference that the ensuing series would be his final hurrah in international cricket.

He was dropped for the Irani Cup game, and following a lackluster performance in Sri Lanka, rumors started to circulate that he would be pulled from the Test team. However, a fresh selection committee headed by Kris Srikkanth chose Ganguly to be a part of the 15-player team that hosted Australia for a four-match Test series.

In his 15-year career, the swashbuckling left-handed batter played 424 international games and amassed 18,575 runs, including 107 half-centuries and 38 tons.

The 'Prince of Calcutta's ODI career was particularly impressive as his 11,363 runs are still the third-highest for India in the history of the format.