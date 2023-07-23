The third and final ODI between India Women and Bangladesh Women on Saturday (July 22) ended in a tie with the series level at 1-1 as both teams won a game apiece. India lost their last six wickets for 34 runs in the final ODI and failed to chase a target of 226.

However, apart from the batting collapse, there was an incident in the 34th over of the chase that became a major talking point. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was adjudged leg before wicket to Bangladesh bowler Nahida Akter. Kaur wasn't pleased with the decision, hitting the stumps with the bat in frustration as she walked off.

Harmanpreet Kaur will be receiving 3 Demerit Points.- If she gets 1 more Demerit Point within 24 months, she'll be banned for 1 Test or 2 Limited Overs games.

She further had a heated discussion with umpire Tanvir Ahmed and thereafter expressed her disappointment on the umpiring standards during the post-match presentation. Kaur was handed three demerit points for her behavior.

Frustrated Harmanpreet Kaur hits the stumps with her bat, few angry words to the umpire before walking off.

This is not the first time that Kaur has lost her cool on the cricket field. Here is a look at three other incidents when Kaur was seen losing her temper on the cricket field:

#1. Venting out her anger on Deepti Sharma, 2017

Harmanpreet Kaur threw off her helmet after reaching the three-figure mark against Australia Women

Harmanpreet Kaur stunned everyone by smashing 171 from 115 balls in the semi-final of the 2017 Women's World Cup against Australia. The knock is one of the finest in the history of women's cricket.

However, during the 35th over of India's innings, there was a mix-up between Kaur and her partner Deepti Sharma while running between the wickets when the former was batting on 98. Though both Kaur and Sharma made their respective grounds and the then India vice-captain reached the three-figure mark, Kaur was livid with Sharma and threw her helmet on the ground and shouted at the young Shama. Sharma had tears in her eyes after the incident.

Kaur immediately apologized to Sharma after realizing her mistake. She was later quoted as saying:

"Of course, it was heat of the moment and I said sorry to her because I didn't wanted to lose my wicket at that moment and I didn’'t want to lose her wicket too, I got a little bit angry but we are fine now."

#2. Heated discussion with the umpire, 2022

India lost the first of a five-match T20I series against Australia in 2022, with the second match being played at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai. During the 20th over of the Australian innings, batter Tahila McGrath went across the line to play a delivery by pacer Renuka Singh. The ball went past her and the keeper Richa Ghosh and five wides were declared by the on-field umpires.

Kaur was not pleased with the umpire's decision and had a heated discussion with the onfield umpires Gayathri Venugopalan and Vrinda Rathi. However, the discussions were futile and the visitors were awarded five runs for the wide.

#3. Throwing her bat after a bizzare run out during Women's T20 World Cup, 2023

In a nail-biting semi-final against Australia in in the T20 World Cup 2023, India were left to chase a target of 173. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were well in control of the chase before the skipper was run-out in a bizarre fashion.

India got another heartbreak on Thursday night as the #HarmanpreetKaur -led side faced a five-run defeat against Australia in the semi-final match of the Women's #T20WorldCup

During the 15th over of the innings, Kaur's bat was stuck while attempting to take a second run and she was run-out having scored a brilliant 52. Kaur was livid with herself post the dismissal and while walking back to the dugout, she threw her bat in frustration. India lost the plot after their skipper's departure and fell short of the target by five runs.