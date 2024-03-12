3 times Harmanpreet Kaur showed brilliant acceleration with the bat ft. WPL 2024

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur played the best innings of her Women's Premier League career on Saturday evening to help her team qualify for the playoffs. Kaur smashed an unbeaten 48-ball 95 to guide MI to 191/3 and win by seven wickets.

Batting first, the Gujarat Giants posted a massive 190-run total on the board. Many fans expected Gujarat to win, especially after Mumbai Indians lost two wickets in the first eight overs. However, Harmanpreet Kaur's extraordinary performance inspired MI to a victory.

In this listicle, we will look at the five such instances when Kaur showed brilliant acceleration with the bat.

#1 The Harmanpreet Kaur show in Delhi - 95* (48), WPL 2024

Playing against the Gujarat Giants on Saturday evening, Kaur came out to bat at the number four position for the Mumbai Indians. MI's score was 57/2 after 7.3 overs when the skipper walked out to bat.

Kaur took her time to settle down and took 21 balls to score 20 runs. She switched gears in the last six overs of the game, amassing 75 runs off just 27 deliveries. Sneh Rana, Shabnam Shakil, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar and Ashleigh Gardner did not know what hit them in the last six overs as MI won with one ball to spare.

Gujarat captain Beth Mooney was clueless by the end of the game. This whirlwind knock helped the Mumbai Indians pull off the highest successful run-chase in Women's Premier League history.

#2 Harmanpreet Kaur knocks out Australia - 171* (115), 2017 ODI World Cup semifinals

In the second semifinal of the Women's ODI World Cup 2017, Harmanpreet played one of the best knocks in cricket history to help India qualify for the final. She came out to bat at number four against Australia, with the team's score being 35/2 after 9.2 overs.

Like the last innings against Gujarat Giants, Kaur started slow and accelerated well. She was batting on 57 runs off 69 balls at the end of the 30th over.

The Indian middle-order batter hit 114 runs in the next 46 deliveries that she faced as India reached 281/4 in their 50 overs.

Kaur hit 14 fours and six sixes in the last 46 balls that she faced. Australia lost the match by 36 runs.

#3 Harmanpreet Kaur's best T20I knock - 103, Women's T20 World Cup 2018

Kaur is known for lifting her game in high-stakes matches. Back in 2018 when India clashed with New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup, Kaur produced the best performance of her T20I career and scored 103 runs off 51 deliveries.

She walked out to bat at number five, with India struggling at 40/3 in the sixth over. Kaur stabilized the innings by scoring 50 runs off 33 balls. She switched gears immediately after completing her half-ton and added 53 more runs to her total in the next 17 deliveries.

The New Zealand bowlers had no answer to the Indian middle-order batter's excellence. Kaur smacked four fours and four sixes in the space of 17 balls to become the first Indian woman to score a T20I hundred.

