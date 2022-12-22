3 times a home team was whitewashed in a Test series in the 21st century

Test cricket is considered the purest format of the sport. Only 12 teams across the world have been granted the status to play this format at the international level by the ICC.

One of the reasons behind the popularity of Tests among sports lovers is that the players cannot achieve success in this format if they do not have the right mix of skill, technique, dedication, passion as well as patience.

A batter needs to have the skill to score runs, the technique to tackle good deliveries, the dedication to score big, the passion to give it all for his team and the patience to bat as long as he can. Likewise, a bowler needs to have the aforementioned qualities to achieve success in Tests.

Another factor that plays an important role in Tests is the home advantage. Unlike ODIs and T20Is, the longest format of the game does not have its own World Cup event. Only bilateral series take place in this format, which is why one team has the home advantage.

Generally, the home team starts as the favorites to win any series because the players of that squad have a clear idea about the pitch and conditions. However, some teams have managed to not only win series away from home but also whitewash the home team.

We look at three such instances from the 21st century where the home side was whitewashed in a series.

(Please Note: Test series with three or more matches have only been considered for this list).

#1 England vs Pakistan, 2022

Pakistan v England - Third Match: Day Four (Image: Getty)

England made history recently by becoming the first team to whitewash Pakistan in a Test series on the latter's home ground. Playing under the captaincy of Ben Stokes, England played fearless cricket and outclassed the home side in the three matches.

The visitors won the first match in Rawalpindi by 74 runs and followed it up with a 26-run victory in Multan. England completed a clean sweep with an eight-wicket victory at the National Stadium in Karachi.

#2 England vs Sri Lanka, 2018

England toured Sri Lanka for a three-match series in the 2018-19 season. Fans expected a thrilling series between the two nations but England ended up winning all three games in the series.

The visitors won the first game in Galle by a big margin of 211 runs. The other two Tests were close but England registered wins by 57 and 42 runs in Pallekele and Colombo, respectively.

#3 Australia vs South Africa, 2006

Australia toured South Africa for a three-match series in 2006. It was a memorable series, where the Aussies completed a 3-0 clean sweep. The visitors kicked off the tour with a seven-wicket win in Cape Town.

The action moved to Durban for the second game, where Australia emerged victorious by 112 runs. Johannesburg played host to a thrilling third match, where Australia narrowly escaped with a two-wicket win, sealing a 3-0 series victory.

In all the series played so far in the 21st century, the home team has never been whitewashed while playing a series of four or more matches.

Poll : 0 votes