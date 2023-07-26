Persistent torrential rain came in the way of India, who were in a commanding and winning position in the second Test against the West Indies, to complete a 2-0 series whitewash in Port of Spain on July 24.

The match ended in a draw after the fifth and final day's play was washed out.

Cricket is a very cruel sport sometimes, too rigid with its rules. And it's fine, as it's done for better, safer, and fairer cricket between the teams.

But sometimes, compared to other outdoor sports, it gets heavily affected by rain. The play cannot commence until the playing conditions satisfy the ICC standards.

Sometimes it acts as a boon for teams that are struggling in context, while it frustrates the team in the driver's seat.

India has not been exempted from this either; they have been saved by the rains on occasions while also having to settle for a draw due from winning positions.

In this article, we will discuss some of the incidents when they were robbed of matches from a dominating position.

3 times India were denied a great opportunity to win a game due to rain

#3. Chennai Test 2004

This test match will always be remembered for the Australian comeback in their second innings and Sourav Ganguly's decision to send Yuvraj Singh as an opener along with Virender Sehwag in a test match.

But this match will live on as one of the great escapes for Australia. They were bundled out for 236 runs despite openers Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden putting up a 136-run partnership. Australia scored 369 runs in their second innings, giving India a target of 229 runs.

Virender Sehwag, who scored a magnificent knock of 155 runs in the first innings, was looking in ominous touch again, and along with Yuvraj, he added 19 runs at the close of the fourth day's play.

And when it seemed like India would comfortably win the match on a surface that didn't deter much, rain played spoilsport on the fifth day to rob them of what would have been a historic victory against the mighty Australian side.

#2. Sydney Test 2019

It would have been a remarkable scoreline of 3-1 for the rampant side under Virat Kohli, had rain not played spoilsport in the Sydney Test, especially on the fifth day.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant batted and batted against a strong Australian bowling unit consisting of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon. They completed their centuries, propelling the total to a mammoth 622/7 declared.

But Australia could not avoid the follow-on as they got bundled out for 300 runs. They were 6/0 when rain arrived and robbed the side of a potential 3-1 series win, which they eventually won 2-1.

#1. Nottingham Test, 2021

The result of this test match is nothing short of catastrophic for Indian fans as well as the team.

This test was going perfect for the side under Virat Kohli, who were all set to take a 1-0 lead in the series at Nottingham.

Joe Root, despite Indian bowlers, especially Jasprit Bumrah, breathing fire with the ball, kept England in the contest, scoring a memorable century in the second innings, but after all his efforts, England only managed to give India a target of 209 runs.

In response, the Indian team found themselves in a commanding position after the fourth day's play at 52/1, requiring just 157 runs with nine wickets in hand, but rain had other ideas.

It kept pouring, and the test was declared a draw.