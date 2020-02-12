3 times India were whitewashed in an ODI series

India went down to New Zealand 0-3 in the ODI series

After being blanked 0-5 in the T20Is, hosts New Zealand exacted sweet revenge from India with a thumping 3-0 victory in the one-dayers. Having clinched the series following impressive wins at Hamilton and Auckland, the Kiwis gave India a dose of their own medicine by inflicting a whitewash with a five-wicket triumph at Mount Maunganui.

Looking to salvage some pride, India posted a decent 296/7 on the board batting first. A century from the in-form KL Rahul and a fifty from Shreyas Iyer propelled India to a reasonable score after they faltered to 62 for 3 at the start of the innings. Manish Pandey, finally getting a chance, also chipped in with 42 from 48.

New Zealand, however, always held the upper hand as Martin Guptill (66) and Henry Nicholls (80) featured in a century stand for the opening wicket. Although, they had a mini-hiccup in the middle, Colin de Grandhomme blasted them past the winning line with a 21-ball half-century to complete Kiwis’ clean sweep.

Here’s a look at the three occasions India have been whitewashed in ODIs. (in a series of 3 for more games when all matches have been completed)

#1 vs West Indies 1983-84 (0-5)

Sir Gordon Greenidge hooking one to cow corner

At the peak of their powers, West Indies blanked India 0-5 in the latter’s den. The whitewash came only a few months after Kapil’s Devils had crushed the Windies to lift the World Cup at Lord’s. Kapil Dev was the captain during the series at home as well, but the results were in complete contrast.

Debutant Roger Harper’s three-for and Malcolm Marshall’s 2 for 12 restricted India to 176 in the first ODI of the series at Srinagar on October 13, 1983. Kris Srikkanth’s 91-ball 40 was India’s only knock of resistance. However, legendary Windies openers Desmond Haynes (55 not out) and Sir Gordon Greenidge (44 not out) made a mockery of the target. West Indies won by 28 runs (revised target) after dust storm and bad light cut short their innings.

Sir Viv Richards's elegant flick

Despite Ravi Shastri’s defiant 65, India only managed to post 214 in their second game at Vadodara on November 9. West Indies chased down the target with four wickets to spare as Greenidge carried on his good form with a fluent 63. The Windies clinched the series with a thumping eight-wicket triumph at Indore on December 1. This time, Mohinder Amarnath made a defiant unbeaten 55, and Ashok Malhotra contributed 40. However, Greenidge was too good for India again, easing to 96 from 127 balls. Haynes (54) and Sir Viv Richards (49 not out) chipped in as the visitors chased down 241 with ease.

In the 4th ODI at Jamshedpur on December 7, blazing hundreds from Greenidge (115) and Richards (149 from 99) led West Indies to 333 for 8. In response, Sunil Gavaskar made 83 and Malhotra 65. However, India still fell way short of the target by 104 runs. The whitewash was completed with a six-wicket victory at Guwahati on December 17. India managed only 178 for 7 batting first, and debutant Sir Richie Richardson’s 46 eased them to a 0-5 win.

Note: All statistics as of February 12, 2020

