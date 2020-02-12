×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

3 times India were whitewashed in an ODI series

Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 12 Feb 2020, 23:44 IST

India went down to New Zealand 0-3 in the ODI series
India went down to New Zealand 0-3 in the ODI series

After being blanked 0-5 in the T20Is, hosts New Zealand exacted sweet revenge from India with a thumping 3-0 victory in the one-dayers. Having clinched the series following impressive wins at Hamilton and Auckland, the Kiwis gave India a dose of their own medicine by inflicting a whitewash with a five-wicket triumph at Mount Maunganui.

Looking to salvage some pride, India posted a decent 296/7 on the board batting first. A century from the in-form KL Rahul and a fifty from Shreyas Iyer propelled India to a reasonable score after they faltered to 62 for 3 at the start of the innings. Manish Pandey, finally getting a chance, also chipped in with 42 from 48.

New Zealand, however, always held the upper hand as Martin Guptill (66) and Henry Nicholls (80) featured in a century stand for the opening wicket. Although, they had a mini-hiccup in the middle, Colin de Grandhomme blasted them past the winning line with a 21-ball half-century to complete Kiwis’ clean sweep.

Here’s a look at the three occasions India have been whitewashed in ODIs. (in a series of 3 for more games when all matches have been completed)

#1 vs West Indies 1983-84 (0-5)

Sir Gordon Greenidge hooking one to cow corner
Sir Gordon Greenidge hooking one to cow corner

At the peak of their powers, West Indies blanked India 0-5 in the latter’s den. The whitewash came only a few months after Kapil’s Devils had crushed the Windies to lift the World Cup at Lord’s. Kapil Dev was the captain during the series at home as well, but the results were in complete contrast.

Debutant Roger Harper’s three-for and Malcolm Marshall’s 2 for 12 restricted India to 176 in the first ODI of the series at Srinagar on October 13, 1983. Kris Srikkanth’s 91-ball 40 was India’s only knock of resistance. However, legendary Windies openers Desmond Haynes (55 not out) and Sir Gordon Greenidge (44 not out) made a mockery of the target. West Indies won by 28 runs (revised target) after dust storm and bad light cut short their innings.

Sir Viv Richards
Sir Viv Richards's elegant flick

Despite Ravi Shastri’s defiant 65, India only managed to post 214 in their second game at Vadodara on November 9. West Indies chased down the target with four wickets to spare as Greenidge carried on his good form with a fluent 63. The Windies clinched the series with a thumping eight-wicket triumph at Indore on December 1. This time, Mohinder Amarnath made a defiant unbeaten 55, and Ashok Malhotra contributed 40. However, Greenidge was too good for India again, easing to 96 from 127 balls. Haynes (54) and Sir Viv Richards (49 not out) chipped in as the visitors chased down 241 with ease.

Advertisement

In the 4th ODI at Jamshedpur on December 7, blazing hundreds from Greenidge (115) and Richards (149 from 99) led West Indies to 333 for 8. In response, Sunil Gavaskar made 83 and Malhotra 65. However, India still fell way short of the target by 104 runs. The whitewash was completed with a six-wicket victory at Guwahati on December 17. India managed only 178 for 7 batting first, and debutant Sir Richie Richardson’s 46 eased them to a 0-5 win.

Note: All statistics as of February 12, 2020

1 / 3 NEXT
Published 12 Feb 2020, 23:44 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ross Taylor Vivian Richards
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Yesterday
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Aus 2020 3rd Place Playoff
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us