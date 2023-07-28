3 times Indian cricketers wore a teammate's jersey on the field

Cricketers wear jerseys with their name and selected number at the back during a match. It helps his teammates and viewers identify the player. Generally, the cricketers wear their own jerseys while playing cricket. However, over the years, there have been a few instances when cricketers had to wear their teammate's jersey.

During the first ODI between India and the West Indies played on Thursday, July 27, in Barbados, Suryakumar Yadav wore Sanju Samson's jersey. Samson was not a part of the Indian playing XI. Yadav wore his jersey due to a size issue with his jersey and a delay in the delivery of the replacement.

This was not the first time an Indian cricketer wore a teammate's jersey. In this listicle now, we will look back at the three such instances when cricketers came to the field wearing a teammate's jersey.

#1 Suresh Raina played wearing MS Dhoni's jersey in a Test match

England v India - Royal London One-Day Series 2014 (Image: Getty)

Jersey name and number at the back were introduced in Test cricket after the launch of the ICC World Test Championship in 2019. Before that, the jersey would only have a number near the logo of the cricket board.

Back in 2014-15, when MS Dhoni announced his retirement from Test cricket, he gave a double XL jersey to his close friend Suresh Raina. Dhoni informed Raina that he would never don the whites again as he retired after the third Test against Australia.

In the fourth Test of that series, Raina came out wearing Dhoni's jersey with the number 251 written on it. Interestingly, it proved to be Raina's last Test match for India. The southpaw scored a golden duck in the first innings and a three-ball duck in the second innings against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

#2 Deepak Hooda donned Prasidh Krishna's jersey

New Zealand v India - 3rd T20 (Image: Getty)

It seems like cricketers generally face issues with the jersey while on a tour of the West Indies. Last year, when a second-string Indian squad visited the Caribbean islands, all-rounder Deepak Hooda was spotted wearing the jersey of Prasidh Krishna.

It was during the second ODI of the three-match series between India and the West Indies that fans noticed Hooda wearing Krishna's jersey on the field. Hooda scored 33 runs and took one wicket in that ODI match.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav donned Arshdeep Singh's jersey in West Indies

India Training Session (Image: Getty)

During the same tour last year, Suryakumar Yadav had to wear Arshdeep Singh's jersey for a T20I match against the West Indies due to logistical issues. Yadav came out to open the batting for India in the second T20I of the five-match series, wearing fast bowler Arshdeep's jersey.

Yadav scored 11 runs off six balls before losing his wicket to Obed McCoy in that match.

The right-handed batter has failed to score big when wearing someone else's jersey. He would perhaps want a jersey of his own name and number available with the perfect size for the next game.