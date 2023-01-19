3 times Ishan Kishan was the cheekiest Indian cricketer

Ishan Kishan has quickly become one of the top Indian cricketers right now. The left-handed wicket-keeper batter came into the spotlight when he was named the captain of the India U-19 team for the 2016 U-19 World Cup. Soon after, Kishan bagged his maiden IPL deal from the now-defunct Gujarat Lions.

The southpaw became popular among cricket fans because of his ability to smack the ball hard. Two years later, the Mumbai Indians signed Ishan Kishan for a massive sum of ₹6.2 crore. Kishan became an integral part of the MI squad and starred in the team's championship win in 2020.

The Indian selectors picked him in the T20I squad for the home series against England in 2021. Ishan Kishan made a roaring start to his international career with a half-century at the world's largest cricket stadium. He has been a regular member of the Mumbai Indians and Indian team over the last few years.

While Kishan's batting performances have wowed the fans, his cheekiness has earned their attention as well. In this listicle now, we will look at the three times when Kishan proved to be the cheekiest Indian cricketer.

#1 Ishan Kishan's prank on Tom Latham

During the first ODI of the ongoing India vs. New Zealand series, Hardik Pandya lost his wicket in controversial fashion. At first, it looked like the Indian all-rounder had lost his stumps to New Zealand's medium pacer Daryl Mitchell. However, slow motion replays hinted that the bails might have come off the stumps due to wicket-keeper Tom Latham's gloves.

The third umpire, however, adjudged Pandya out, leaving the star all-rounder furious. Later in the second innings, when Latham came out to bat for New Zealand, wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan dislodged the bails himself and appealed for a hit-wicket. While Latham was not given out, Kishan's cheekiness earned a lot of attention on social media and was seen as his way of taking revenge for Pandya.

#2 Ishan Kishan's cheeky response to captain Rohit Sharma

Soon after the first ODI between India vs. New Zealand, Kishan and Rohit Sharma welcomed Shubman Gill (who scored 208) to the ODI double centurion club. During the chat, Sharma mentioned how Kishan was dropped from the playing XI for three matches despite scoring a double hundred.

Ishan's reply left everyone in splits. He said:

"Bhaiya, you were the captain."

#3 Ishan Kishan's prank over Shubman Gill

Indian cricketers travel across the world on flights. Some of their journeys are short, but while traveling overseas, their journeys are often longer. Different players have their own different ways to kill time while on the flight. Some decide to watch shows or play games on their devices, while there are some players who use the time to sleep.

Shubman Gill was once enjoying a nap on a flight when Kishan and Deepak Chahar pulled a prank on him. A video of their prank went viral on the internet. You can watch the video above.

Apart from the instances mentioned on the list, Kishan was also involved in a hilarious incident with Sachin Tendulkar which left Kieron Pollard in splits. You can watch the clip above.

