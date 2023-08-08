3 times Kane Williamson won over his fans with his humility

Seasoned New Zealand batter Kane Williamson is celebrating his 33rd birthday on Tuesday, August 8. One of the most successful batters of the modern era, the elegant right-hander made his international debut in 2010 and has represented the Kiwis in 94 Tests, 161 ODIs, and 87 T20Is.

With 8124 runs at an average of 54.89, which includes 28 hundreds and 33 fifties, Williamson is the leading run-getter for New Zealand in Test cricket. Speaking of his limited-overs record, he has notched up 6554 runs at an average of 47.83 in ODIs, with 13 hundreds and 42 half-centuries. As for T20Is, he has 2464 runs to his name at a strike rate of 123.01, with a best of 95.

Williamson hasn’t played a competitive match since injuring himself badly during the opening game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, while representing Gujarat Titans (GT) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In some good news for New Zealand cricket and Williamson fans, the Kiwi was recently seen batting in the nets as he gears up for his comeback.

Apart from his cricketing achievements, Williamson is also known for his modesty. In this feature, we look at three instances of the Kiwi cricketer winning over his fans with his humility.

#1 When Williamson surprised his 99-year-old fan with a signed bat

Kane Williamson with an elderly fan. (Pic: @TheProject_NZ/ Twitter)

In March this year, Williamson surprised his 99-year-old fan Muru on his birthday. The Kiwi cricketer spend time with his fan and his daughter and even presented Muru with a signed bat on behalf of New Zealand cricketers who participated in the 2017 Test series against West Indies.

Muru’s daughter Nalayani revealed that her father became a fan of the New Zealand batter after he decided to donate his match fee to terrorist victims in Pakistan in 2014.

The Project NZ @TheProject_NZ



But the @BLACKCAPS got him something even better. Tony Lyall was there for the reveal! When the family of 99-year-old cricket superfan Muru reached out to NZ Cricket, they were hoping for a cheeky birthday autograph.But the @BLACKCAPS got him something even better. Tony Lyall was there for the reveal! pic.twitter.com/fEAoAxvkxk

Lauding Williamson both as a batter and person, Muru told The NZ Project:

“He’s not only a cricketer a man of character. He typically represents a real typical Kiwi. You (Williamson) have given cricket a new character. Not playing the game for winning.”

#2 Williamson hugged Roach after latter lost his father

Kane Williamson hugs Kemar Roach (Pic: @windiescricket/ Twitter)

In December 2020, Williamson once again won hearts of fans when he hugged West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach after the latter lost his father. The humble gesture from the New Zealand cricketer came ahead of the first Test of the series at Seddon Park.

Members of both teams wore black armbands to mourn Roach’s late father. An official statement from Cricket West Indies read:

“On behalf of CWI and the West Indies cricket team, I offer condolences to Kemar and his family back home. Losing a loved one is never easy and we want to offer our full support to Kemar during this very difficult time. We got the news as we prepared for the Test match here and the players and team support staff all got together and offered tremendous support.”

Windies Cricket @windiescricket



Both the



More here

bit.ly/33yxUnd pic.twitter.com/nIwjfl3vq7 CWI extends deepest condolences to Kemar Roach and his family on the passing of his father.Both the #MenInMaroon and the @BLACKCAPS teams wore black armbands on the opening day of the 1st Test in his honour.More here

While players from both sides offered their condolences to Roach, it was Williamson’s poignant gesture to share a warm hug with the West Indian fast bowler that won hearts.

#3 Williamson empathized with Virat Kohli after 2021 T20 World Cup match

The Kiwi batter consoles friend Virat Kohli after the 2021 T20 World Cup match. (Pic: Getty Images)

New Zealand, not for the first time, broke India’s hearts in an ICC event during the 2021 T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue were sent into bat on a sluggish surface in Dubai and were held to a disappointing 110/7.

The Kiwis gunned down the target in 14.3 overs, with eight wickets in hand. While opener Daryl Mitchell top-scored with 49 off 35 balls, skipper Williamson was unbeaten on 33 off 31 deliveries.

The loss was a massive setback for India as they had already lost their opening match of the tournament to arch-rivals Pakistan, a game in which the Men in Blue were hammered by 10 wickets.

Then Indian captain Virat Kohli felt the pressure and was seen in a dejected state, head facing downwards and hands on knees. Williamson, who shares a good camaraderie with Kohli, went towards him and gently tapped his hand on the Indian cricketer’s head. The right-handed batter again won plenty of applause for his sporting gesture.

After the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand as well, the two cricketers were seen sharing a warm hug, images of which went viral on social media.