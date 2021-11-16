T20 World Cup 2021: Sportskeeda's team of the tournament 

The T20 World Cup 2021 ended on Sunday with Australia clinching their first men's T20 title with a win against New Zealand. Australia recorded their fifth 50-over World Cup title against the same opposition in 2015. They also won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2006 and 2009.

This year's T20 World Cup produced a number of standout performers on the big stage. While the Australians had a couple of them, players from both top and associate nations have made their mark on the big stage.

On that note, let's take a look at the team of the T20 World Cup 2021:

#1 David Warner (Player of the tournament in the T20 World Cup 2021)

The Australian opener came into the tournament on the back of a controversial IPL stint, where he was dropped by Sunrisers Hyderabad. With his back against the wall, David Warner answered his critics in the same way one has come to expect of him over the years.

The 35-year old let his bat do the talking, scoring 289 runs at an average of 48.16 and a strike rate of 146.70. He was also named the 'Player of the tournament', and played a key role in clinching Australia's first men's T20 crown.

#2 Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler was the only batter to score a century at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Jos Buttler was one of the standout batters for England in this tournament. Aggregating 269 runs at an average of 89.66 and a strike rate of 151.12, Buttler proved his worth at the top of the order.

While he destroyed one of the best bowling attacks against Australia to score a half-century, Buttler produced a masterful innings against Sri Lanka as he recorded his first century in a T20 World Cup.

#3 Babar Azam (Highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2021)

Babar Azam was the leading run-scorer in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

This was the Pakistan captain's first ever T20 World Cup and he wasted no time in making his mark on the biggest stage. Babar Azam finished the tournament as the leading run scorer, aggregating 303 runs at an average of 60.60 and a strike rate of 126.25.

Babar led his side from the front and had a remarkable tournament before his side were knocked out in the semi-finals. Babar became only the third player to make four fifties in a single World Cup, after Matthew Hayden and Virat Kohli in previous years.

#4 Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram in action at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Batting at number four for South Africa is not something most would have expected of Aiden Markram before the tournament began, but his class was on show regardless of his batting position. The all-rounder scored 162 runs with an average of 54 and at a strike rate of 145.94.

Markram was the perfect number four for South Africa, scoring two fifties for his side— a 26-ball 51 against West Indies and a 25-ball 52 against England— that helped the Proteas get over the line. He also added plenty of value to the side by chipping in with the ball for a few overs.

#5 Charith Asalanka

Despite being knocked out in the Super 12s, Sri Lanka produced some impressive performances in the tournament. At the forefront of it all with the bat was Charith Asalanka. The southpaw batter mustered 231 runs at an average of 46.20 and a strike rate of 147.13.

Regardless of the situation, Asalanka managed to add some impetus to Sri Lankan innings with his fearless batting, showing great promise for the years to come.

#6 Moeen Ali

With bat or ball, Moeen Ali was always there to create an impact for England at the T20 World Cup 2021.

Moeen Ali has been a tremendous limited overs player for England for a number of years now. The Chennai Super Kings under M.S. Dhoni set the blueprint for how to utilize the all-rounder's services most effectively, and England obliged by following the same formula.

With 92 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 131.42, Moeen Ali made the most of all the batting opportunities he got in the tournament, including an unbeaten half-century in the semi-final.

Moeen was also a key component of England's bowling department, with Morgan using him effectively to force some match-ups. The all-rounder returned with 7 wickets at an average of 11 and an economy rate of a measly 5.5.

#7 Wanindu Hasaranga (Highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2021)

Wanindu Hasaranga was of the player of the tournament's at the T20 World Cup 2021

If Wanindu Hasaranga wasn't a prominent name before this T20 World Cup, he sure is now. The all-rounder ended up as the tournament's highest wicket-taker with 16 wickets to his name. An economy rate of just 5.20 makes that feat all the more impressive.

However, Hasaranga insists that he is a batting all-rounder, and has the numbers to back up that claim. With 119 runs at an average of 23.90 and a strike rate of 148.75; impactful numbers for a lower order batter. With a hat-trick to his name as well, Hasaranga would surely have been a close contender for player of the tournament.

#8 Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa played a pivotal role in helping Australia clinch their first Men's T20 World Cup.

Adam Zampa has been one of Australia's best bowlers in recent times. With excellent guile and control over his bowling, Zampa has been a force to reckon with in the middle overs.

With 13 wickets at an average of 12.07 and an economy rate of just 5.81, Zampa spearheaded the Australian bowling attack and played a key part in helping his side clinch their first T20 title. Zampa's most notable performance was his 5-19 haul against Bangladesh.

#9 Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Afridi ran riot against India in Pakistan's opener at the T20 World Cup 2021.

Seven wickets at an average of 24.14 and economy of 7.04. However, numbers do not tell the whole story with Shaheen Afridi. Pakistan's ace pacer spearheaded his team's bowling attack with a series vicious spells with the new ball.

While Shaheen's campaign came to an end in disappointing fashion at the hands of Matthew Wade, the pacer delivered an iconic performance in Pakistan's opening match against India. Shaheen's biggest impact throughout the tournament also included the kind of fear-factor he managed to instill amongst opposition batters.

#10 Trent Boult

The New Zealand pacer wasn't quite at the peak of his powers in the latest season of the IPL, but Trent Boult quickly managed to turn things around in the World Cup. While the Blackcaps lacked a single standout performer in the tournament, Trent Boult made a strong case for himself.

With 13 wickets to his name, at an average of 13.30 and an economy of 6.25, Boult played a pivotal role in getting the Kiwis to the final. Boult was also New Zealand's best bowler in the T20 World Cup final, returning figures of 2/18 from his four overs. With lethal swing up front and yorkers at the death, Boult ended the campaign as the highest wicket-taking pacer.

#11 Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje in action for South Africa at the T20 World Cup 2021.

Anrich Nortje has developed into one of the deadliest bowlers in world cricket. Notching up speeds above 150 clicks, there was no stopping the Proteas pacer.

With 9 wickets at an average of 11.55 and an economy rate of just 5.37, Nortje was Bavuma's wicket-taking option at any stage of the innings. Whether it was with the new ball, in the middle overs or at the death, the South African pacer terrorized most batters in the tournament.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee