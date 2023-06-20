3 times both Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith failed in a Test for Australia

Two of the finest Test batters of the modern generation, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne had a pretty mediocre outing in the first Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston.

On a surface that lacked zip and the bounce, both these run machines would have hoped to score big. However, it was poor shots from two of the most established Aussie batters that led to their downfall in the opening Test.

In the first innings, Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed for a golden duck as he poked at an outswinger from Stuart Broad without moving his feet, only to edge it to Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps.

Steve Smith looked resolute in his defence before getting trapped lbw by Ben Stokes. Regardless, Australia looked set to take the lead with Usman Khwaja's maiden ton in England.

However, it was Stokes' captaincy and some aggressive bowling from the English pacers which ensured that the Aussies were bowled out for 386, securing a seven-run lead for the hosts.

On the back of crucial knocks from Joe Root, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes, who chipped in with useful 40s, England went on to set a challenging target of 281 for Australia.

After a good opening stand between Usman Khawaja and David Warner, it was Ollie Robinson who removed the latter with a peach of a delivery.

Labuschagne looked solid in his defence for his brief knock. Once again, he poked at an outswinger from Broad without moving his feet and offered an easy catch to Bairstow.

Smith followed suit pretty soon as he was tempted by a fuller one outside off by Broad. He went for an expansive drive only to nick it straight to Bairstow.

Scott Boland was then sent in as the nightwatchman and, along with Khawaja, he ensured that Australia went into Day 5 without any further hiccups.

Labuschagne and Smith are the two top-ranked batters in the longest format of the game. Both of them are consistent run scorers and there haven't been too many occassions where both have failed to produce the goods.

With that said, let us have a look at three times both Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith failed in a Test for Australia.

#1. 2nd Test vs India, Delhi, 2023

Smith was castled by Ravindra Jadeja on a recent tour of India.

India has always been a tough tour for most foreign batters and Marnus Labuschagne struggled in his first Test series in India earlier this year.

None of the Australian batters, barring Usman Khawaja, could rise to the challenge in the first two Tests as they surrendered meekly.

Labuschagne and Steve Smith looked in good touch in the first Test but couldn't quite convert it into a big one. Come the 2nd Test in Delhi, Australia batted first and posted 263, but the two-star batters were not among the runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Marnus Labuschagne in front of the stumps in the first innings before edging out Steve Smith with a drifter that angled away from the batter. He had a tentative poke at that and ended up edging it to the keeper KS Bharat.

Despite securing a slender lead of a single run, Australia's batting was in shambles in the second innings. None of the batters were prepared to bid their time in the middle and kept on playing on extravagant shots one after the other.

Labuschagne did look good during his knock of 35, but Ravindra Jadeja proved too good for him with his immaculate line and lengths.

Steve Smith went for a sweep and was trapped lbw by Ashwin for just nine runs as Australia went down by six wickets to surrender a 0-2 lead to India.

#2. 1st Test vs South Africa, Brisbane, 2022

Australia went on to win the Test quite comfortably by six wickets, but this was one of those rare occasions when both Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne failed to make an impact. Riding on a sensational bowling performance by the Aussies, the Proteas were bowled out for 152 in the first innings.

The South African bowlers also rose to the occasion, bowling out the hosts for just 218 runs. It was Marco Jansen who accounted for the wicket of Labuschagne as he angled one away, only for the No. 1 Test batter to nick it to the slip cordon.

Steve Smith looked set for another big knock and was batting well on 36 when he was castled by Anrich Nortje with a peach of a delivery.

Travis Head's brilliant 92 led Australia's charge and helped them take a sizeable lead. South Africa were again blown away in the second innings for just 99 runs, courtesy of a five-wicket haul for Pat Cummins.

Australia needed just 35 to win and they made heavy work of that small target. Steve Smith was dismissed by a Kagiso Rabada beauty but the target wasn't big enough to cause any concers. Marnus Labuschagne was tested in his brief stay as well, and eventually remained unbeaten on 5 off 16 deliveries.

#3. 2nd Test vs India, Melbourne, 2020

While the Aussies have continued to rule Test cricket in their own backyard, it has been India who have troubled them the most in recent years.

After a humiliating defeat in Adelaide, where the visitors were bowled out for 36 in the second innings, India made a stunning turnaround in the next Test in Melbourne, winning it by eight wickets to level the series.

Australia were bowled out for just 195 runs in the first innings after being put into bat. Marnus Labuschagne did get a start, but as per his standards and the average he scored at, the score of 48 was more of a failure.

He was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj, with Ravichandran Ashwin claiming the wicket of Steve Smith with a brilliant delivery. Smith departed without bothering the scorers.

India, on the back of a splendid century from their stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and able support from Ravindra Jadeja, got a substantial lead of 131 runs and the onus was again on the bowlers to wipe out the Australian second innings. Once again, Labuschagne got a start but couldn't quite make it count.

Steve Smith followed him back to the pavilion soon, moving way too far across the off-stump only to get castled down the leg by Jasprit Bumrah.

