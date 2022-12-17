3 times Mohammed Siraj was involved in a heated exchange with the opposition 

Mohammed Siraj has become one of India's top fast bowlers in the longer formats of the game. He made his ODI debut against Australia back in January 2019 at the Adelaide Oval. Siraj could not make an instant impact, but has improved gradually.

So far in his international career, Siraj has played 14 Tests and 16 ODIs for the Indian cricket team. Speaking about his numbers, Siraj has taken 43 wickets in 27 Test innings at a fantastic bowling average of 29.35. His best match figures have been 8/126.

As far as the 50-over format is concerned, Siraj has bagged 24 wickets in 16 ODI innings at an economy rate of less than five runs per over. His numbers are quite impressive, but what these numbers do not depict is the aggression shown by Siraj on the field.

In the past, foreign fast bowlers would often sledge Indian batters, but the trend has changed a bit now as Siraj has been involved in a heated exchange with the following three batters.

#1 Mohammed Siraj vs. Litton Das

In the ongoing Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Mohammed Siraj had a war of words with Bangladesh batter Litton Das. After Das defended a delivery from Siraj in the first innings, the Indian fast bowler asked him to play sensible cricket.

Das acted as if he did not listen to what Siraj said as he gestured him to speak loudly. On the next delivery, Siraj stunned Das with his pace and rattled his stumps. Virat Kohli joined Siraj in his aggressive celebrations as the two Indian players gave a sendoff to Litton.

When asked about what he said to Litton Das, Siraj disclosed after the end of the day's play:

“No, nothing. I just told him it’s not T20 format. This is Test cricket, so play sensible cricket.”

#2 Mohammed Siraj vs. Najmul Hossain Shanto

Mohammed Siraj also engaged in a heated exchange with Najmul Hossain Shanto

India and Bangladesh battled in a three-match ODI series earlier this month. Bangladesh won the series 2-1, but there were some standout performances from the Indian team. One of them was by Mohammed Siraj, who troubled the Bangladeshi batters with his pace and aggression.

During the second ODI of the series, Siraj sledged Najmul Hossain Shanto. The Bangladeshi batter hit him for a four in the eighth over of the innings. Siraj then beat him twice in the next two deliveries. The Indian pacer soon went close to his opponent and said something to him which was not caught on the stump mic.

#3 Mohammed Siraj vs. James Anderson

During India's tour of England in 2021, Siraj had an argument with veteran England pacer James Anderson. The incident took place during the third day of the series' first Test hosted by Nottingham.

Siraj could not connect with a shot on a delivery bowled by Anderson. The two players had an exchange of words after that, but the stump mic failed to capture their conversation.

