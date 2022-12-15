Mohammed Siraj on heated exchange with Litton Das: “Told him it’s not T20 format. This is Test, so play sensible cricket”

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj made light of his verbal exchange against Bangladesh batter Litton Das on Day 2 of the Chattogram Test on Thursday, December 15. He revealed that he told the aggressive batter to play sensibly since it is Test cricket.

The pacer was among the star performers for India on the day, claiming 3 for 14 in his nine overs. He dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto for a golden duck before adding the wickets of Das (24) and Zakir Hasan (20).

A ball before knocking over the Bangladesh batter, Siraj was involved in a heated exchange with Das. At a press conference following the day’s play, the Indian fast bowler was asked about the same. He replied in a humorous tone:

“No, nothing. I just told him it’s not T20 format. This is Test cricket, so play sensible cricket.”

The 28-year-old’s reply left the mediapersons in splits. Siraj, however, denied that there was a plan to upset the batter. He confirmed when probed further over the incident:

“No sir, it wasn’t (a plan).”

The Indian pacer also opened up about his wobble-seam deliveries that have brought him a lot of success in Test matches. Admitting that he relies on it for wickets, Siraj explained:

“In 2018, my ball had stopped coming in. I was only able to bowl outswingers, so I got a bit confused. That’s when I started working on wobble-seam deliveries. Incoming deliveries trouble batters. I trust on that delivery and I get success as well because of it.”

While Siraj’s three-fer jolted Bangladesh early in their first innings, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav also claimed four wickets to leave the hosts reeling at 133/8.

Earlier, India extended their first innings from 278/6 to 404 all-out as Ravichandran Ashwin (58) and Kuldeep (40) added 92 runs for the eighth wicket.

“On this wicket, it’s better to bowl stump-to-stump” - Mohammed Siraj

Sharing his thoughts on the behavior of the Chattogram wicket, Siraj said that it’s important to bowl straight because the balls are keeping low and turning as well. He elaborated:

“I think, on this wicket, it’s better to bowl stump-to-stump. The balls are staying low from there and are turning as well. Fast bowlers can get lbws too if they bowl straight.

“My bowling approach was to bowl consistency in one place. This wicket is such that if you try too many things, you can leak runs. My plan was to keep hitting one area. I did that and I got success.”

Sony Sports Network @SonySportsNetwk batters on Day of the 1st Test in Chattogram



Who impressed you the most?



#SonySportsNetwork #BANvIND #AsliSher The Indian bowlers wreaked havoc on thebatters on Dayof the 1st Test in ChattogramWho impressed you the most? The Indian bowlers wreaked havoc on the 🇧🇩 batters on Day 2️⃣ of the 1st Test in Chattogram 🙌Who impressed you the most?👀💬#SonySportsNetwork #BANvIND #AsliSher https://t.co/mvRFaHuFgs

Thanks to Siraj and Kuldeep, India are in firm control of the Chattogram Test. Bangladesh ended Day 2 trailing India by 271 runs on the first innings, with only two wickets in hand.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for the 1st Test and follow Sportskeeda for all the Cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes