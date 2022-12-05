3 times Mohammed Siraj showed he could be a great ODI bowler 

In January 2019, a certain young pacer from Hyderabad named Mohammed Siraj made his ODI debut for India. Although it was a special moment for him, the debut was far from memorable as he was expensive.

Two years later, Siraj made his Test debut in the famous 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy. He emerged as India's highest wicket-taker and was the leader of the second-string pace attack that helped the visitors register a historic win at the Gabba.

Inconsistent performances in white-ball cricket made fans believe that Siraj was just a Test specialist and should focus on the longest format of the game only. However, the year 2022 has been quite a memorable one for the speedster, especially in ODIs.

Mohammed Siraj is India's highest-wicket-taker in ODIs this year, with 21 scalps in 13 innings and has bowled well across different phases in 50-over matches. On that note, let's take a look at three instances where Siraj showed why he is India's present and future in ODIs:

#3 Impressive opening spell and middle-overs burst against Bangladesh

Mohammed Siraj @mdsirajofficial @BCCI Not a result we wanted but will be bounce back for sure

India might take time to get to terms with their defeat against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Sunday. They allowed the last batting pair of the hosts to score 51 runs and snatch what should have been an easy victory for the Men in Blue.

But that didn't take anything away from the way Mohammed Siraj bowled as he was one of the main reasons why the visitors remained in the game despite scoring just 186 in the first innings.

Siraj picked up sensational figures of 3/32 from his 10 overs, which included a disciplined spell in the powerplay, as well as a mid-overs burst that helped India take complete control of the game. Having stepped up in the absence of senior pacers like Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, this will give him a lot of confidence.

#2 Incredible composure under pressure against West Indies













WIN BY 3 RUNS! A brilliant final over, nerves of steel by @mdsirajofficial ! Sign of things to come for this series!

India named a second-string side to face West Indies in the three-match ODI series earlier in the year and Mohammed Siraj had a great opportunity to redeem himself after a poor IPL 2022 season. In the first match of the series, the speedster bowled decently in the entire game, with his best coming in the final over under pressure.

West Indies needed 15 runs to win off the final over and had the dangerous Romario Shepherd at the crease. The equation came down to five runs to win from the last ball. While Siraj of the past could have crumbled under pressure, the pacer produced a sensational toe-crushing yorker that Shepherd couldn't do anything about. This was probably another coming-of-age moment for Siraj in ODIs.

#1 Cracking opening over in Manchester

Bumrah's absence no relief for England. Siraj rises to the occasion. With in form Bairstow and Root both gone, India have taken early grip on the match

Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the first ODI against England earlier this year, as he bagged the best figures by an Indian against England in ODIs, picking up six wickets. However, the pacer wasn't fit enough for the third and final ODI in Manchester and it could have proved to be a huge blow for the visitors.

Many questioned the inclusion of Mohammed Siraj as Bumrah's replacement. But the speedster showed just why he was picked, scalping the big wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root in his first over, with both departing for a duck.

Although Rishabh Pant won the accolades for his impressive hundred, Siraj's new-ball burst helped India push England on the backfoot right from the get-go.

If Mohammed Siraj continues to perform consistently, he may well start in India's XI for their opening ODI World Cup game next year.

