3 times MS Dhoni proved to be an unselfish captain

MS Dhoni has been trending on social media after yesterday (August 8)'s third T20I match between India and West Indies. During the T20I game, Indian skipper Hardik Pandya smashed a six when the Men in Blue needed two runs for a win, while Tilak Varma was at the non-striker's end, batting on 49*.

Back in 2014, MS Dhoni played a defensive stroke when India needed one run for a win in the T20 World Cup semifinals. Facing South Africa's Beuran Hendricks' last ball in the 19th over, Dhoni did not try for the winning hit. Instead, he played out a dot ball, which brought Virat Kohli on strike for the 20th over. Kohli smacked a four off Dale Steyn's first ball as India recorded a six-wicket win.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Dhoni explained why he defended the ball from Hendricks:

"The least I could offer Virat was the winning shot so I played out the last ball of the 19th over without a run."

This was not the only instance of Dhoni showing his selflessness. In this listicle, we will look back at the three other instances when Dhoni proved to be an unselfish captain.

#1 MS Dhoni asks, "Who is the youngest?" after winning 2008 Commonwealth Bank series

A young Indian squad led by MS Dhoni made history in 2008 by defeating Australia and Sri Lanka in a Commonwealth Bank tri-series Down Under. It was Dhoni's second major trophy after the T20 World Cup triumph in 2007.

While a captain generally wants to stand in the middle of the team photo with the trophy, Dhoni immediately asked his teammates who was the youngest in the squad. He gave the trophy to the youngest player so that he feels an equal part of the dressing room.

"Sabse chhota kaun hai? (Who is the youngest?)," MS Dhoni can be heard asking before the celebrations began in Australia.

#2 MS Dhoni gives credit to the whole team for winning trophies

Often fans give the credit to the captain for winning the trophies. Quite a few skippers even boast of winning the titles during their captaincy tenure. However, Dhoni always put his team first.

Be it leading India or the Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni has not shied away from giving credit to the entire squad. During an interaction with a fan a few years ago, the fan thanked Dhoni for bringing so much glory for the nation. Dhoni immediately corrected him, saying:

"It's the whole team."

Dhoni- It's the whole team

#3 MS Dhoni faced the media when the team lost, sent best performer for press conference when the team won

At times, it has been noted by cricket fans that the captains do not come for press conferences after their team suffers a defeat. They either send another player or a member of the coaching staff to speak with media. Former Pakistan coach Shaun Tait once famously said that whenever the team loses, he is sent for press conferences.

-Mohit Sharma

However, Dhoni always came out to face the media whenever his team lost. He also believed in sending the top performer of the match for the press conferences after his team's win.