3 times Nathan Lyon took 7 or more wickets in an innings in India

Since making his debut in 2011, Nathan Lyon has been sensational for the Aussies, consistently putting up match-winning performances. While he has done well in most conditions and against all opposition, he has had a special affection for India, against whom he has enjoyed playing over the years.

Lyon has a phenomenal record against India, and no Australian has taken more wickets than Lyon against India in Test cricket. Lyon has also ripped India apart on more than one occasion and has also made a few of the Indian batters and his bunnies. On that note, here's a look at three occasions when Lyon picked up seven or more wickets against India in an inning.

#1 8-64, Indore (2023)

In the ongoing Indore Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Nathan Lyon destroyed the Indian batting line-up, picking up 8 wickets whilst giving away just 64 runs. Australia had a lead of 88 runs after the first innings and India were desperate to put up a big score, which would make it tough for the Aussies to win the match in the fourth inning.

However, Australia's most experienced campaigner delivered the goods for his side as he got rid of opener Shubman Gill, which started a procession of sorts. He also dismissed some dangerous players from the opposition like Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat, and Ravichandran Ashwin. His brilliance has put Australia on the brink of a memorable victory in what has been a tough tour for them so far.

#2 8-50, Bangalore (2017)

In the 2017 series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, held in India, Nathan Lyon shone in the second test in Bangalore, returning figures of 8-50 in the first innings. Lyon's effort put the Aussies in pole position to win the game and take an unassailable lead in the series.

But a disastrous batting display in the second innings cost the visitors big time. India eventually won the game by 75 runs. His wickets include those of KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane. His returns in this game are his best figures in the format till date.

#3 7-94, Delhi (2013)

In the fourth Test of the 2013-14 Border Gavaskar Trophy in Delhi, Nathan Lyon put up a lion-hearted performance, registering figures of 7-94. Australia made 262 runs in the first innings, following which India could only get a lead of 10 runs because of Lyon's efforts. Lyon's seven-wicket haul included the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and Ajinkya Rahane, who are all world-class batters.

This was Nathan Lyon's first tour of India and his poor returns in the first two games saw him being dropped for the third test. He was recalled for the Delhi Test and repaid the selectors' faith with a brilliant spell.

