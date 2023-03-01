3 times Neil Wagner bowled his heart out to win a Test for New Zealand

New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner has carved a niche for himself in international cricket. At 36, he can still go on for hours, bowling bouncer after bouncer. So much so that he took the Kiwis to a famous win by bowling a barrage of bouncers against a rampant England side whose 'Bazball' approach has mesmerised the cricketing sphere in the last year or so.

Almost 13 years after his international debut, Wagner has put his heart and soul into everything he does. He has bowled his heart out every time he has worn the Blackcaps jersey. That was once again on display at the Basin Reserve, where he single-handedly took his side to a memorable victory against Ben Stokes and Co. by a narrow margin of one run.

Neil Wagner, with his tenacity and courage, has troubled almost every opposition he has played against, irrespective of conditions. Be it India's Virat Kohli or Australia's Steve Smith, the best of batters have found it difficult against the six-foot left-arm seamer.

Ankit Kumar Singh @skywalkerhuss



Couldn't agree more.



#NZvsENG Shane Bond on my hero Neil Wagner: "Wagner does not bowl express pace. Nor does he swing the ball much. But he has what you can't teach someone to have: a big heart. He epitomises the Kiwi fighting spirit. He is everything this team represents."Couldn't agree more. Shane Bond on my hero Neil Wagner: "Wagner does not bowl express pace. Nor does he swing the ball much. But he has what you can't teach someone to have: a big heart. He epitomises the Kiwi fighting spirit. He is everything this team represents." Couldn't agree more. #NZvsENG https://t.co/ftcwItngsw

On that note, here's a look at three instances when Wagner bowled his heart out to win a Test for New Zealand:

#3 9-141 vs West Indies (Basin Reserve, 2017)

Neil Wagner and Basin Reserve are a match made in heaven. Every time he comes running down the Vance Stance End, the left-arm pacer has made the ball talk.

That was the case when Wagner scythed the West Indies lineup with a seven-wicket haul. He picked up six of the first eight wickets that fell as the Caribbeans could only muster 134. Wagner's figures read 7-39 in 14.4 overs.

The South African-born pacer broke the backbone of the West Indies on Day 1 from where they never recovered and succumbed to an innings defeat. In response to New Zealand's 520-9 dec. in the first innings, the tourists came up with an improved performance in their second innings, but it wasn't enough to make the Kiwis bat again.

Wagner returned match figures of 9-141 and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

#2 8-134 vs England (Bay Oval, 2019)

Neil Wagner loves playing against England and has had few match-winning spells against them. The Northern District pacer produced one of his best spells in the first Test of England's 2019-20 tour at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Riding on half-centuries from Rory Burns, Joe Denly and Ben Stokes, England posted 353 after batting first. Tim Southee accounted for four wickets, while Wagner picked up three.

In response, New Zealand posted a mammoth total of 615-9 declared, securing a 262-run lead. England entered the final day of play with seven wickets in hand with Denly and Joe Root in the middle.

The visitors resisted well on the final day, but a spirited spell from Wagner helped the Blackcaps snatch a win. Neil Wagner finished with figures of 5-44 as the hosts took a 1-0 series lead.

#1 5-181 vs England (Wellington, 2023)

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS Incredible scenes at the Basin Reserve. A thrilling end to the 2nd Test in Wellington 🏏 #NZvENG Incredible scenes at the Basin Reserve. A thrilling end to the 2nd Test in Wellington 🏏 #NZvENG https://t.co/tyG7laNtdP

After a humiliating defeat in the first Test, New Zealand were down and out at one stage in the second game. They were bowled out for 209 in response to England's 435-8 in the first innings.

Asked to follow on by England captain Ben Stokes, the Kiwis came up with a much-improved batting performance. Kane Williamson scored a valiant hundred as the hosts posted 489, setting a 258-run target for the toursits.

England were cruising home at one stage before Neil Wagner came up with an inspired spell to secure one of New Zealand's historic Test wins. He produced a deciding spell of 3-38 in 9.2 overs in the final session on Day 5 to take his team home.

Get India vs Australia Live Score Updates for 3rd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates & news

Poll : 0 votes