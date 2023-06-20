3 times Ollie Robinson was involved in a controversy

Since making his Test debut in June 2021, Ollie Robinson has become an important member of England's red-ball setup. He has played 17 Tests so far, picking up 70 wickets at a brilliant average of 21.15.

The 29-year-old has three five-wicket hauls to his name and his performances have earned him rich praise from fans and pundits alike. However, Robinson has also been involved in a few controversies in his short England career.

On that note, here's a look at three times the pacer was involved in a controversy:

#1 Ashes 2023

In the ongoing first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, Australian opener Usman Khawaja played a phenomenal knock in the first innings, scoring 141 runs off 321 deliveries.

Khawaja was finally dismissed by Robinson, who gave the batter a special send-off, telling him to "f*** off". He also called Khawaja a "f***ing p*ick," which fetched him a lot of hate, especially from Aussie quarters.

In a press conference after the day's play, Robinson said that he did not care how his comments were perceived by the opposition or the public.

"It's the Ashes, it's professional sport. If you can't handle that, what can you handle," Robinson said.

#2 vs India, 2021

During the second Test of a five-match series between India and England in 2021, India's captain, Virat Kohli, sledged Robinson when he came out to bat on Day 5.

"This guy (Robinson) laughed at me when I missed a cover drive. Now he is playing to save a home test. How important is this innings in a test match. Come on then big mouth," Kohli said to the fast bowler.

Ollie Robinson received a lot of criticism from Indian fans, and some experts, for mocking Kohli during the match.

#3 Old tweets

While he was still playing in his first Test match for England against New Zealand, Ollie Robinson's old tweets resurfaced. The decade-old tweets were racist, sexist, and offensive in nature.

Robinson apologized for his actions and said that he had matured as a person from the time when he had published those tweets. The pacer was handed an eight-match ban and a 3200 pound fine. He was also instructed to undergo educational courses via the Professional Cricketers' Association.

Poll : 0 votes